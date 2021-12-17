Couples Therapy with R Madhavan and Surveen Chawla and their Netlflix show, ‘Decoupled’

At the helms of the release of Netflix series, Decoupled we catch up with R Madhavan and Surveen Chawla on parenting, perfectly delivered sarcasm and pulp-fiction writer, Chetan Bhagat.

The idea of a dysfunctional family that loves and laughs together despite all its eccentricities and issues is a sure short formula for comic success. Netflix’s newest webseries, Decoupled, captures this essence with the story of a couple on the verge of divorce. The only thing binding them together is their daughter and perhaps the comfort of a societal ecosystem built together. Arya (R Madhavan) is a pulp fiction writer who is struggling to come to terms with his dwindling success and competition with bestselling author, Chetan Bhagat (who portrays himself, rather comically, in the show). Meanwhile, Shruti (Surveen Chawla) is a successful corporate CEO who is on a tight rope of balancing motherhood and work.

The pilot episode might seem like a plug for Netflix. There’s a whole plotline where Arya’s book is being propositioned to become a Netflix series intertwined with some friendly rivalry between Arya and Chetan Bhagat. The subset of the show remains the marital discord but as you progress it’s the banter between the two that keeps you hooked. The eye rolls, sarcastic comments and punchlines are delivered perfectly. A script written by Manu Joseph and directed by Hardik Mehta, the Netflix webseries is a display of intelligent humour and human relationship, one that is worthy of binge-watching on a Friday night. We catch up with the actors, R Madhavan and Surveen Chawla on how their own experience of parenting plays into the show.

R Madhavan and Surveen Chawla about their new Netflix webseries, Decoupled

Header and Featured Image: Courtesy Netflix India Instagram.