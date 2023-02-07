Did you spot the two Indian designer outfits in Murder Mystery 2?

The fashion industry in India is on the fast track to success. It embraces vivid colours, opulent textiles and intricate sewing into their piece of arts. It’s evident that their fashion lines are enticed by the country’s diverse culture. Over the years, we’ve seen the acceptance of Indian culture worldwide. And we’ve gone global yet again!

Trailer for the Adam Sandler and Jennifer Anniston-starrer, Murder Mystery 2 is out now. But that’s not the only exciting announcement for us. This time, the movie is set in an Indian setting and you know what that means, right? It means opulent outfits and extravagant colours in each and every frame.

Checkout which desi brands have joined hands with the Murder Mystery Cast!

Jennifer Aniston appeared in a stunning silver lehenga in the trailer. Quick to join the dots, we know a Manish Malhotra lehengas when we see one Blazing silver thread and crystal work, Jennifer work the monotone look to perfection as she it paired up with Indian Chaandbaalis. Well, as the F.R.I.E.N.D.S fans would quote, ” She looked like a Floating Angel!”

Adam is seen wearing a sherwani in the same hue of silver, which is teamed with white pants, and a neckline and sleeves featuring golden work. The elusive undertone silhouette is a classic Manish Malhotra design that is a refreshing look a long time that Hollywood films have gifted us.

Not just that, we also spotted French actress, Mélanie Laurent in the trailer of the new sequel and she was seen in a motif red attire by the Indian label–Papa Don’t Preach By Shubhika. The red kurta and pants on Mélanie flaunt the classic art of Papa Don’t Preach, coluorful embroidery with bead and thread work.

Hero Image: ilyjenaniston/IG; Featured Image: India Today