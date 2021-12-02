Discover what Delhi has to offer this weekend: December 3-5, 2021

The weekend is finally near. Are you still looking for something interesting to do in Delhi? We have got you sorted.

Finding things to do over the weekend that are both relaxing and enjoyable can be a challenge. After a hectic work week, the weekend is a much-anticipated time for all the social events to attend. If you’re struggling to find the perfect weekend activity to indulge in, look no further. For all the Delhi residents out there, we have found three events happening over this weekend, that you must visit.

Activities in Delhi to partake in this weekend: December 3-5, 2021

Fashion For a Change

In collaboration with Lakshyam, a non-profit and non-government organisation that works towards uplifting children and women, Baari Cafe is holding a one-day exhibition of pre-loved clothes. The exhibit intends to raise funds for Lakshyam NGO. Purchase proceeds will go towards social welfare programs. It focuses on sustainable production for the benefit of people and the planet. Make sure to visit this space and shop for a cause.

Date: December 3, 2021 (Friday)

Time: 3pm onwards

Venue: Baari Cafe, Champa Gali, New Delhi.

SPIN Designedit Popop

SPIN is a design-led brand and a universe of home products. Design Edit is a coming together of evolved ideas of design, art, installation and dialogues, celebrating design-led ideas, products, brands, arts and individuals. Spin is launching its first DesignPOPOP this weekend, and it’s something you should undoubtedly catch. It is a celebration of an eclectic mix of stationery, fashion, ceramics, accessories, beauty, home decor and more. The POPOP is a space open for all to exhibit and sell. Accompanied by live music, new product launches and exclusive displays, discover a curated collection of design-led brands. Mapcha, Origin one, Say it with a pin, Princess Pea, Strange Co., The playdate project, Nought one, Kind life are just some brands to be showcased at this POPOP.

Date: December 3-5, 2021 (Friday to Sunday)

Time: 11am to 8pm

Venue: SPIN Dhanmill Compound, Delhi

Christmas is near, and we can smell it. Everyone is already getting their holiday spirits high, ready to celebrate and enjoy. If you, too, are looking to spread the holiday joy, this event is for you. SteppinOut, in collaboration with Fahrenheit Fair, is hosting a Christmas Wonderland Night Market, a fun-filled event with shopping, food and all things Christmas. It’s the ultimate Christmas shopping festival featuring the best designer and festive products from around the country. This festive extravaganza will feature mulled wine and seasonal cocktails, premium brands for you to shop from, live music, and delicacies so delectable that there is no better way to unleash and enjoy your weekend in Delhi.

Date: December 4-5 (Saturday and Sunday)

Time: 12 noon onwards

Venus: DLF Avenue, Saket

Christmas Edit by Bangla123

Another Christmas pop-up happening this weekend is the Christmas Edit by Bangla123, a clothing and apparel brand with carefully curated selections from India and worldwide. You can shop your local favourites and sip your festive cocktails. Take advantage of this boutique shopping experience over the weekend, enjoying the holidays a bit earlier. So get your shopping on and savour this snack, sip and shop experience.

Date: December 3-4, 2021 (Friday to Sunday)

Time: 11am to 8pm

Venue: 123C, Central Avenue, Sainik Farms

