10 exciting music albums we'll be listening to all this month
05 Oct 2021

Natasha Sethi
From Lil Wayne’s Trust Fund Babies to Elton John’s The Lockdown Sessions, here are ten exciting albums releasing this October 2021. 

With countless singles and albums released each month, it’s pretty much an impossible task to keep track of all the latest music releases. From old-school rock to alternative to modern rap to mainstream pop, here are ten albums releasing this October 2021. 

Fellow melophiles, make sure you’re in the know with what’s new in the music world with our reoccurring monthly column where we pick out and feature ten music albums releasing that month. 

‘Trust Fund Babies’ by Lil Wayne and Rich the Kid
1
‘Trust Fund Babies’ by Lil Wayne and Rich the Kid

The long-in-the-making album finally sees a release this October 2021. Regarded by many as one of the most influential hip-hop artists of our time, American rapper Lil Wayne teams up with Rich the Kid for his latest album release, Trust Fund Babies. This collaborative album comprises ten songs, with one song featuring YG, Buzzin’ (with YG).

Image: Courtesy @richthekid/Instagram

Genres
Rap, hip hop
Release date
1 October 2021
Listen now
‘Love For Sale’ by Lady Gaga and Tony Bennet
2
‘Love For Sale’ by Lady Gaga and Tony Bennet

In stark contrast to the September 2021 rerelease of a remixed version of her 2020 album Chromatica, Lady Gaga pivots on easy listening in this October 2021 album, Love for Sale. Unlikely duo Lady Gaga and the 95-year-old Tony Bennet recreate Cole Porter classics, including the jazz standard Night and Day and the all-time classic I’ve Got You Under My Skin. Tony Bennet bids a fond farewell by collaborating with Lady Gaga for his 61st and final album.

Image: Courtesy @ladygaga/Instagram

Genres
Jazz
Release date
1 October 2021 
Listen now
‘Music of the Spheres’ by Coldplay
3
‘Music of the Spheres’ by Coldplay

Universally-loved British rock band Coldplay is back with their ninth studio album, Music of the Spheres. With three of twelve singles from the album already out – Higher Power, Coloratura, My Universe – the remaining tracks will see a release later this month, five of which are titled with emoticons. Back in July 2021, the band released an album trailer titled Overtura, a mixtape of the songs from the upcoming album. 

Image: Courtesy @coldplay/Instagram

Genres
Pop, rock
Release date
15 October 2021 
Listen now
‘The Lockdown Sessions’ by Elton John
4
‘The Lockdown Sessions’ by Elton John

Iconic English singer-songwriter Sir Elton John is releasing his 32nd studio album this October 2021. The Lockdown Sessions will feature high-profile collaborations with artists from across the musical spectrum, including A-listers Miley Cyrus, Nicki Minaj, Lil Nas X, and many more.  However, out of the 16-track album, Finish Line by Elton and Stevie Wonder effortlessly becomes the team-up of the month, if not the year. You can stream Finish Line now. 

Image: Courtesy EltonJohn.com

Genres
Soft rock, pop
Release date
22 October 2021
Listen now
‘Blue Bannisters’ by Lana del Rey
5
‘Blue Bannisters’ by Lana del Rey

The unparalleled Lana del Rey is known and loved for her idiosyncratic, stylised aesthetic. Her music explores the theme of tragic romance, melancholia, and glamour like no other, and we adore her for it. The one-of-a-kind artist’s latest album Blue Bannisters is a 15-track album, with four singles already out – Arcadia, Text Book, Wildflower Wildfire, Blue Bannisters. Catch the full album later this month. 

Image: Courtesy @lanasdelreey/Instagram

Genres
Alternative, indie rock, baroque pop 
Release date
22 October 2021
Listen now
‘Equals’ by Ed Sheeran
6
‘Equals’ by Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran’s upcoming album is an addition to his existing math-symbol album collection (+,x,÷). Although we presumed that his next album would be titled ‘Minus,’ the soon-to-release album is titled ‘Equals’ or ‘=,’ and is a 14-song tracklist. We do, however, have reason to believe that the album after this one will be titled ‘Minus’ or ‘-.’ Three singles from Equals are already out – Shivers, Bad Habits, Visiting Hours. 

Image: Courtesy @edsheeran/Instagram

Genres
Pop, folk-pop
Release date
29 October 2021
Listen now
‘Faces’ by Mac Miller
7
‘Faces’ by Mac Miller

Although Faces is not exactly a new album, the eleventh mixtape by late American rapper Mac Miller will be available on streaming services and as vinyl for the first time this month. The 25-track mixtape was originally independently released seven years ago in 2014. Tracks from the mixtape include Colours and Shapes, Ave Maria, and a bonus track – Yeah. 

Image: Courtesy @macmiller/Instagram

Genres
Cloud rap, neo-psychedelia, hip hop 
Release date
15 October 2021
Listen now
‘Sympathy for Life’ by Parquet Courts
8
‘Sympathy for Life’ by Parquet Courts

American rock band from the Big Apple is releasing their seventh studio album later this month. Parquet Courts consists of four members, Andrew Savage, Austin Brown, Sean Yeaton, and Max Savage. The Brooklyn rockers have released three singles ahead of the album – Black Widow Spider, Walking at a Downtown Pace, Plant life. 

Image: Courtesy Parquet Courts

Genres
Rock, indie, post-punk 
Release date
22 October 2021
Listen now
‘Optimist’ by Finneas
9
‘Optimist’ by Finneas

The multitalented American singer-songwriter’s upcoming album Optimist features ten brand-new tracks, along with the previous released singles What They’ll Say About Us, A Concert Six Months From Now, and The 90s. Although Billie Eilish’s brother Finneas has always been more of a behind-the-scenes guy until recently, he is widely loved and listened to by melomaniacs all around the world. 

Image: Courtesy @finneas/Instagram

Genres
Alternative pop
Release date
15 October 2021
Listen now
‘Let’s Just Say The World Ended a Week From Now, What Would You Do?’ by Honne
10
‘Let’s Just Say The World Ended a Week From Now, What Would You Do?’ by Honne

Besides the catchy title, the English electronic duo’s third record features guest artists including Khalid, Pink Sweat$, and Griff. Unlike their previous albums and singles, for this third album, they’ve sidestepped the rules and created whatever they wanted. Part one of the album is out and comprises three songs: IDGAF About Pain, Now I’m Alone, and What Would You Do?

Image: Courtesy @hellohonne/Instagram

Hero image: Courtesy Matthias Groeneveld/Pexels; featured image: Courtesy@richthekid/Instagram

Genres
Electronic, alternative, indie 
Release date
22 October 2021
Listen now
