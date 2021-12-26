Home > Culture > Entertainment > A year in memes: Here are 12 memes for each month of 2021
A year in memes: Here are 12 memes for each month of 2021
Culture
26 Dec 2021 03:00 PM

A year in memes: Here are 12 memes for each month of 2021

Natasha Sethi
A year in memes: Here are 12 memes for each month of 2021
Culture
A year in memes: Here are 12 memes for each month of 2021

Here is a recap of 2021 in memes. To spice it up, we’ve picked a meme for each month of the year.

While the year 2021 has witnessed countless unprecedented situations and can be described as somewhat ‘erratic,’ the memes have remained constant. Creative, hilarious, and somewhat ridiculous, here is a recap of 2021 in the most millennial form of all: memes.

January 2021

February 2021

March 2021

April 2021

May 2021

June 2021

July 2021

August 2021

September 2021

October 2021

November 2021

December 2021

Hero image: Courtesy Vladislav Murashko/Pexels

Entertainment memes olympics memes
Natasha Sethi
An animal-loving activist with a fervor for writing, designing, and anything creative. Natasha's hobbies include obsessing over golden retrievers & ocean swimming.
Sign up for our newsletters to have the latest stories delivered straight to your inbox every week.

Yes, I agree to the Privacy Policy

Recommended For You

Follow our daily snapshots at @lifestyleasiaindia

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.