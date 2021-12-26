A year in memes: Here are 12 memes for each month of 2021

Here is a recap of 2021 in memes. To spice it up, we’ve picked a meme for each month of the year.
While the year 2021 has witnessed countless unprecedented situations and can be described as somewhat ‘erratic,’ the memes have remained constant. Creative, hilarious, and somewhat ridiculous, here is a recap of 2021 in the most millennial form of all: memes.
January 2021
I think it’s cute we’re all pretending shit will be back to normal on January 1, 2021. I love that for us. pic.twitter.com/AlVk1dNfvl
— samantha bush (@takeyourzoloft) August 10, 2020
February 2021
how i sleep knowing im single, not being cheated on, and ain’t gotta buy nobody a valentine’s day gift pic.twitter.com/rwamjDE03Z
— raymond (@rayycastellano) February 4, 2021
March 2021
Me and my social skills
March 2020 March 2021 pic.twitter.com/ZuKhruZkCI
— Angela Mayfield (@pinkrocktopus) March 1, 2021
April 2021
Who needs april mop when ur life is already a joke pic.twitter.com/S7kgkzV7OP
— Mili (@Emilim0l) April 1, 2021
May 2021
Wearing all your clothes to the airport to avoid the extra baggage charges #Eurovision pic.twitter.com/zTs4TkM4yg
— Michael Fry (@BigDirtyFry) May 22, 2021
June 2021
Me from June 1 through June 30 pic.twitter.com/iamYfXrj6B
— Southern Homo (@SouthernHomo) June 1, 2019
July 2021
Truly a golden job: lifeguard at the Olympics pic.twitter.com/hmKxBLzh2N
— Tim Hogan (@timjhogan) July 26, 2021
August 2021
Who did it better? #NOR | #Olympics pic.twitter.com/WGPtCPVNGI
— Olympics (@Olympics) August 3, 2021
September 2021
me and my anxiety when i go out #MetGala #MetGala2021 pic.twitter.com/nqP8JQ2Fc3
— merry kristen🎄 (@kristen_siebs) September 14, 2021
October 2021
#FacebookConnect #Meta pic.twitter.com/TwB4itpMAx
— 9GAG (@9GAG) October 29, 2021
November 2021
The Omicron Variant sounds like a 60’s sci-fi movie pic.twitter.com/CAAZJaRtqm
— Christopher Miller (@chrizmillr) November 27, 2021
December 2021
every time spotify wrapped drops pic.twitter.com/Vfpxwup7kz
— nard (@avantnard) December 1, 2021
Hero image: Courtesy Vladislav Murashko/Pexels