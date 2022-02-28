2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards: Winners, red carpet highlights, and more

The 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards ceremony was held in an in-person event at The Barker Hanger in Santa Monica Air Center in California on 27 February 2022. This was the first time since 1996 that the SAG Awards returned to Santa Monica. Usually, the awards ceremony is hosted in Los Angeles’ Shrine Auditorium.

Netflix’s Korean drama Squid Game was the big winner at the 28th SAG Awards bagging three of the four awards it was nominated in, including Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series.

The series created history by winning the Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series. Lead actor Lee Jung-Jae won the award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series.

Jung Ho-Yeon picked the Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series. She was up against Sarah Snook, who won the Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress – Series, Miniseries or Television Film for Succession, Elizabeth Moss for The Handmaid’s Tale, and Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon for The Morning Show.

Squid Game had earlier set a record by becoming the first non-English language and the first Korean series to score nominations at the SAG Awards. These wins are therefore also a first.

One of the most inspiring wins was of Troy Kotsur, who took home the award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role for the film CODA. The victory makes Kotsur the first deaf actor to win an individual SAG Award. He was up against Ben Affleck, Bradley Cooper, Jared Leto and Kodi Smit-McPhee in the category.

“Thank you so much to all the members of SAG. I am so proud to be a member. I’ve been a member since 2001, and so now I feel like I’m finally part of the family,” Kotsur said via an ASL interpreter after receiving the award.

“I finally feel like I’m part of the family.” Welcome to the #sagawards family #TroyKotsur, and congratulations on taking home the Actor® for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role pic.twitter.com/PbtsSszc3o — SAG Awards® (@SAGawards) February 28, 2022

CODA also won the award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture.

Will Smith for King Richard, Jessica Chastain for The Eyes of Tammy Faye and Ariana DeBose for West Side Story won the awards for best actor, best actress and best supporting actress, respectively, in the films section. The win marked Smith’s first SAG award in his long and illustrious career.

The red carpet and other Screen Actors Guild Awards highlights

Just before the start of the ceremony, the SAG expressed its support for the people of Ukraine who are fighting to defend their homeland from invading Russian forces.

“We stand united with Ukraine today and every day. We hear you and our hearts are with you,” read a message posted by SAG Awards on their official social media platforms.

A live red carpet event was held before the awards ceremony. Glittering in every respect, several prominent actors and actresses graced the event.

Among them were Reese Witherspoon, Jessica Chastain, Kerry Washington, Vanessa Hudgens, Alexandra Daddario and the cast of Squid Game.

Helen Mirren who also graced the occasion delivered a hilarious quip at the SAG.

“A very special evening for me. I just wish my guild wasn’t called SAG. You know, at my age it’s kind of — you know,” the 76-year-old actress said.

Helen Mirren never fails to make us laugh 😂 #sagawards pic.twitter.com/NrrQQ3oqCd — SAG Awards® (@SAGawards) February 28, 2022

Mirren received the 57th SAG Life Achievement Award from Kate Winslet at the ceremony. Winslet herself won the Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series for Mare of Easttown.

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Daveed Diggs and Leslie Odom Jr., stars of Hamilton, opened the ceremony, which was live-streamed on social media platforms such as Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.

One of the highlights from the event was Lisa Kudrow and Mira Sorvino recreating their very own version of Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion during the presentation. Kudrow and Sorvino arrived on the stage dressed in their respective fictional characters’ signature pink and blue and complete with Post-it notes.

“Do you think that this is the cutest anyone has ever looked at an awards show?” Kudrow asked Sorvino, in the characteristic manner of her character Michele from the 1997 classic comedy.

“I just realised this, we’re wearing great ensembles while at the same time presenting to great ensembles,” Sorvino responded.

The complete winners list

Motion Picture Cast

Belfast

CODA

Don’t Look Up

House of Gucci

King Richard

Male Actor in a Leading Role — Motion Picture

Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog

Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick… Boom!

Will Smith, King Richard

Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth

Female Actor in a Leading Role — Motion Picture

Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter

Lady Gaga, House of Gucci

Jennifer Hudson, Respect

Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos

Male Actor in a Supporting Role — Motion Picture

Ben Affleck, The Tender Bar

Bradley Cooper, Licorice Pizza

Troy Kotsur, CODA

Jared Leto, House of Gucci

Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog

Female Actor in a Supporting Role — Motion Picture

Caitriona Balfe, Belfast

Cate Blanchett, Nightmare Alley

Ariana DeBose, West Side Story

Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog

Ruth Negga, Passing

Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

Black Widow

Dune

The Matrix Resurrections

No Time to Die

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Drama Series Ensemble

The Handmaid’s Tale

The Morning Show

Squid Game

Succession

Yellowstone

Comedy Series Ensemble

The Great

Hacks

The Kominsky Method

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

Male Actor in a TV Movie or Miniseries

Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus

Oscar Isaac, Scenes From a Marriage

Michael Keaton, Dopesick

Ewan McGregor, Halston

Evan Peters, Mare of Easttown

Female Actor in a TV Movie or Miniseries

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Cynthia Erivo, Genius

Margaret Qualley, Maid

Jean Smart, Mare of Easttown

Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown

Male Actor in a Drama Series

Brian Cox, Succession

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Female Actor in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Elizabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Sarah Snook, Succession

Jung Ho-Yeon, Squid Game

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Elle Fanning, The Great

Sandra Oh, The Chair

Jean Smart, Hacks

Juno Temple, Ted Lasso

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Stunt Ensemble in a TV Series

Cobra Kai

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Loki

Mare of Easttown

Squid Game

Hero and Featured images: Courtesy Frederic J. Brown/AFP