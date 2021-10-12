Trending: 5 online challenges you need to check out right now

In times of crisis, we all look for something to occupy our minds with positivity, rather than stress.

With that, social media has been a gold source of inspiration for all things fun, creative, and artistic – but also a whole host of online challenges. After all, what is a definition of fun without a little challenge? For those who are looking for trending activities to do for your feed and IG stories, here are some of the fun challenges you should try and do while on quarantine.

#FlipTheSwitchChallenge

Wonder what it feels like to be the other person for just a second? Well, the Flip the Switch challenge lets you channel your inner actor and actress – if not dancer. Simply find a partner, have the track “Nonstop” by Drake on and dance away (the song is part of the challenge). Once the light switch has been flipped, switch into your partner’s outfit and just act as if you’ve been possessed by your partner’s spirit and identity.

#ToiletPaperChallenge

Calling out all tissue hoarders: turn the cotton-soft ball into a little sport to keep you fit, as well as entertained. Following the steps of world-famous soccer stars who initiated the Toilet Paper Challenge, you can now soccer practice like a pro by juggling the toilet paper as if it’s a ball. If you, like most folks, have a lot of tissues on hand to cope with the quarantine, do this.

#SavageChallenge

Set your inner savage free with the Savage Challenge. Centred around “Savage” by Megan Thee Stallion, the song boasts these catchy lines and dance-inducing moves that will wake your internal dance geek right up.

#JLoChallenge

Here’s another dance challenge to lose yourself into upbeat tunes. If you’ve watched the Super Bowl Halftime Show 2020, you’ve probably witnessed how awesome Jennifer Lopez’s dance moves were. With many doing dance covers on TikTok, the J.Lo challenge has now gone viral on all social media.

#CoronaBeerChallenge

For something a little more relevant to the situation, this Corona Beer challenge will have you amazed and stunned. Feel the need to face your fear of “Corona”? Accept the challenge.

