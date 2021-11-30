’83’ trailer: Ranveer Singh leaves no stone unturned to transform into Kapil Dev

As the much-awaited 83 movie trailer dropped today, all cricket fans and Bollywood buffs are delighted to have reminisced what the frenzy was back in the day.

The highly anticipated film, 83, which got delayed because of the pandemic in India, finally released its trailer! The film tells the story of how the underdog cricket team went on to win the Cricket World Cup in 1983 under the captaincy of Kapil Dev, the man who did the unthinkable.

83 movie release date and story

Cricket is a feeling in India, not just a sport. Over the years, cricket has been represented with a strong cast and even stronger plotline via movies like Lagaan and Kai Po Che. And now, we finally have a story on one of the biggest events in Indian cricket history. The unfathomable victory 1983 Cricket World Cup will always hold a special place in the heart of every Indian.

As the trailer releases today, those who had witnessed the World Cup went on a trip down memory lane. And those who had not, the trailer gave us a glimpse of what the craze was all about.

We are taken back to the India-Zimbabwe match, which looked like anything but in India’s favour. With just nine runs on the scoreboard and four wickets down, the captain of the erstwhile Indian cricket team, Kapil Dev, took matters into his own hands. Quite literally. From that moment to lift the trophy, the journey has been nothing short of magical for the entire nation. The trailer captures all the right emotions.

The movie is set to release on December 24, 2021.

83 movie cast

Ranveer Singh spared no effort to completely transform himself into Kapil Dev. Right from dialect to dialogue delivery to body language, he has got everything on point. Also seen in the 83 trailer is Deepika Padukone, who plays the role of Kapil Dev’s wife Romi Bhatia.

This Kabir Khan directorial venture seems to have gotten everything right — with an extensive cast that includes the who’s who of the Indian cricket World Cup squad. We can see actors Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Saleem, Ammy Virk, Harrdy Sandhu, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, Jiiva, Dhairya Karva and others.

The one thing that is for sure is that we can expect a lot of high-voltage and nail-biting moments and will get to relive the magic of the first World Cup that India got home.

All Images: Courtesy Instagram