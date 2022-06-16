Cakes and customised details: A look at Sonam Kapoor’s chic baby shower

Dreamy decorations and delectable fare underlined Sonam Kapoor’s elegant baby shower in London. And as guests take to Instagram to rave about the festivities, we take a walk through the actress’ special day.

Wednesday saw a throng of images featuring postcard perfect menus and personalised keepsakes flood Instagram. At the heart of all the action was Neerja actress Sonam Kapoor, who is expecting her first child with businessman and fashion entrepreneur Anand Ahuja. The baby shower had close friends and family in attendance. Intimate and fun, guests took to social media to share moments from the celebration.

Sonam Kapoor’s baby shower featured delicate floral details

Right at the outset, the shower established itself as a celebration of all things floral with delicate arrangements featuring daisies and carnations. The menu, which appeared to be handwritten, also had floral motifs and featured delectable fare like scallop carpaccio, grilled cornish monkfish, mozzarella with grilled marinated peaches, braised vegetables, and indulgent desserts like tiramisu and lemon tart.

Hosted by Eiesha Bharti Pasricha, a London-based investor, the event also featured hand-painted tablecloths and customised details, which included jewellery and napkins. Kapoor’s name also featured on the tablecloth next to each guest’s menu.

Sharing images of the same, one guest called the festivities, “’the chicest baby lunch,” while another stated, “The most extraordinary #babyshower to celebrate gorgeous mama to be @sonamkapoor.” Adding to this, another guest said, “@sonamkapoor you are a special lady…and it was so nice to celebrate with you,” noting that every tiny detail at the shower was ‘pretty’ and ‘chic’.”

Also a part of the celebrations was artist Leo Kalyan, who performed a medley of hits — from Delhi 6’s ‘Masakali’ to Doja Cat’s ‘Woman’. Kapoor wore a billowing pink dress for the occasion and moments from the day saw her grooving and clapping along as Leo performed.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja tied the knot in May 2018, announcing their pregnancy in March 2022. Their iconic maternity shoot was captioned, “Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can’t wait to welcome you.”

All images: Courtesy Sonam Kapoor