A dreamy March wedding on the cards for Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar?

Bollywood grapevines are abuzz again, this time with the talk of beloved celebrity couple Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar. Although the loved-up duo has remained tight-lipped about things, several media outlets have reported that an intimate March wedding is on the horizon.

Celebrities have been giving us major wedding and travel goals of late, and the latest to join in are actor and film-maker Farhan Akhtar and his actress, model, and singer partner Shibani Dandekar. The couple, known for being the epitome of relationship goals ever since they started dating over three years ago, often take to Instagram to share sweet snaps of their life together. And although they’ve yet to make things social media official, several sources online have stated that the star couple is set to tie the knot early this year.

Everything we know about Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar’s rumored wedding

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shibani Dandekar (@shibanidandekar)

In light of the pandemic, the duo is believed to be keeping things low-key, with only a few family and friends on the guest list. And a report in the Economic Times states that they’ve booked a five-star hotel for their nuptials. A source was quoted saying, “Farhan and Shibani are living together and they don’t want to delay their wedding amid the pandemic, and so they thought to keep it an intimate affair.” Additionally, the couple is believed to have picked out their outfits, zeroing in on pastel shade creations by Bollywood’s go-to designer Sabyasachi.

This isn’t the first time that the words wedding and nuptials have been tied to the beloved couple. Earlier last year Shibani was asked if she’d be taking things to the next level with her partner. She was quoted, in a report by Hindustan Times, saying, “Everybody is asking me that question. Honestly, the topic has not come up, but I have told people that I will figure it out and let you know. As of now, there’s nothing to it yet.”

She’d further added that they’d gotten to know each other a lot quicker than they would otherwise have due to the lockdown. “We already do so much together, in terms of, we work out together, we watch content together, we would play with our dogs together, and then he would go off and work, and I would go off and work. So we had a great balance, that way. And we have a lot of interests that are similar. We both like our time apart as well. We had a great set-up going on, actually.”

The couple only just returned from London, where they’d spent Christmas together. As we wait, with bated breath, for official confirmations, we’re keeping our fingers crossed for a smooth process for them both. Meanwhile, we look forward to Farhan’s next project as a director in the feature film titled Jee Le Zara, which stars Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, and Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

All images: Courtesy Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar