“A mix bag of various human emotions”— Saqib Saleem on Unpaused: Naya Safar

Amazon Prime Video has announced a new Hindi original and anthology, Unpaused: Naya Safar. It has an incredible line-up, including Saqib Saleem, who shared a few thoughts on it.

Saqib Saleem, Priyanshu Painyulli, Shreya Dhanwantary, Neena Kulkarni, Geetanjali Kulkarni, and Darshana Rajendran, among others, have come together for an Amazon Prime Video original named Unpaused: Naya Safar. The original is an anthology with five short films, each diving into the relatable challenges everyone went through during the pandemic. The original also stresses the need to embrace a positive outlook as we get into the New Year. The trailer isn’t out yet, but Saqib Saleem, who will be in the short film Teen Tigda from the anthology, shared some insights on the film.

Unpaused: Naya Safar will showcase five unique stories, providing a window of hope, positivity and new beginnings that’ll make us value life and emotions more than ever. Each vignette brings out raw human emotions to life, sensitively by Shikha Makan (Gond Ke Laddu), Ruchir Arun (Teen Tigada), Nupur Asthana (The Couple), Ayappa KM (War Room) and Nagraj Manjule (Vaikunth). Prime members in India and those across 240 countries can stream it on January 21, 2022.

Here’s how Saqib Saleem describes Unpaused: Naya Safar:

Saqib Saleem says that the anthology is a ‘mix bag of various human emotions’. He mentioned that each film showcases different human emotions during a global pandemic. Saqib Saleem describes that in Teen Tigda, we will see human emotions at the extreme as three individuals are stuck in one place due to the sudden nationwide lockdown. The short film directed by Ruchir Arun is said to tug at the audience’s heartstrings as we will experience multiple emotions while watching the entire segment. Saqib also mentioned that everyone has worked very hard on the film and that they hope the audience enjoys and resonates with the story.

Seeing that the story revolves around the global pandemic that we are still going and suffering through, it will be touching our hearts. Everyone watching might relate to some scene or another, considering the raw emotions it will entail. Amazon Prime Video has never seemed to fail us when it comes to their originals, so it will be a great way to unpause from our hectic lives ourselves and delve into this great show.

Hero Image Courtesy: Shreya Dhanwantary Instagram; Featured Image Courtesy: Saqib Saleem Instagram.