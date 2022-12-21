Ranveer Singh takes you to the 60s with Cirkus song ‘Aashiqui’

Ranveer Singh is making sure that the audience ends 2022 on a joyous note. His next offering Cirkus has already piqued the audience’s interest. The trailer and the first song — Current Laga Re — had an electrifying appeal and now the makers have released yet another peppy song from the film. Titled Aashiqui, the song features Singh along with the leading ladies of the film — Pooja Hegde and Jacqueline Fernandez.

Aashiqui feat. Ranveer Singh, Pooja Hegde and Jacqueline Fernandez is now available

The video of the song is as amusing as the music. Set in a vintage era, one can see Singh bust some really good moves in the song Aashiqui. From what we know so far, the actor is playing a double role in the film, and his two characters can be seen romancing the two leading ladies in the song as well. More than that, you can also spot the supporting cast in the song as well showing off their dance moves.

Check out the song below:

Aashiqui song: Composer, lyrics & singer

The song has been crooned by Badshah and Amrita Singh, with composition and lyrics by Badshah. If you listen closely, you will also find out that the tune seems to be heavily borrowed from the rapper-musician’s 2021 single Jugnu.

Here’s how fans reacted to the Aashiqui song:

They have good chemistry 😍💕 and I like the song , quite different 👯‍♀️ #Aashiqui #Cirkus pic.twitter.com/K3lROJGZGR — rani (@junglibilli_x) December 21, 2022

Hey Wow I’m very happy for this film it will come in theaters soon be patience and new track #Aashiqui is really amazing loved it to the core I really enjoyed. #Cirkus #Aashiqui pic.twitter.com/jTf2ONigRY — Alok Pandey (@Alok_Pandey_011) December 21, 2022

#Cirkus will surely be worth every penny #Aashiqui is already a hit . pic.twitter.com/u684QrPSDh — Jia Deo (@myself_jia) December 21, 2022

Ranveer Singh on working with Rohit Shetty

During a promotional event for the film, the Simmba actor spoke about reuniting with Shetty for Cirkus. He told the media, “I am working with some fine artists. It is my third film with Rohit Shetty and his team. We have made films that have earned us both love and respect, and I don’t want this film to be any less. I was pretty much looking forward to this day where I would get to share the screen with Johnny Lever.”

Cirkus: More details

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

Apart from Singh, Hegde and Fernandez, the film also stars Johnny Lever, Varun Sharma, Sanjay Mishra, Ashwini Kalsekar, Mukesh Tiwari, and Siddharth Jadhav in key roles. Set in the 1960s, the film is directed by Rohit Shetty and is a loose version of William Shakespeare’s The Comedy Of Errors. Cirkus will release in cinemas on December 23.

Hero Image & Featured Image: Courtesy YouTube