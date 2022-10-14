Abdu Rozik: The Bigg Boss 16 contestant who’s taken the internet by storm

His Instagram boasts of 4.8 million followers while his Youtube channel has 1.12 lakh subscribers. He wears several feathers in his cap and is a singer, actor, blogger, and a boxer. All of 19 years old, he is touted to be the world’s smallest singer. He is Abdu Rozik – the Bigg Boss 16 contestant who’s been garnering the attention of the netizens ever since the reality TV series began early this month.

Rozik is of Tajik descent and is a popular social media celebrity. He became an internet sensation after getting at loggerheads with his peer Hasbulla Magomedov in 2020. Their proposed fight got the internet talking. He had even collaborated with music legend AR Rahman for a special concert at Expo 2020 in Dubai.

Abdu Rozik: Bigg Boss 16 contestant

‘Don’t judge a book by its cover’ – this adage perfectly suits Abdu Rozik. The popular internet sensation has often been mistaken for a child but he’s a man who is multitalented.

Rozik suffers from Growth hormone deficiency (GHD) and hence appears as such. His stunted growth is because of the non-treatment of rickets during his childhood. But that hasn’t stopped the singer cum actor to pause in any which way. He has already created quite a sensation on Bigg Boss 16 and has become the viewers favourite in no time. Coming to his acting skills, you may be surprised to know that Abdu Rozik is going to make his Bollywood debut soon. He bagged a role in none other than Salman Khan’s upcoming film Bhaijaan, which was previously titled as Kabhie Eid Kabhie Diwali. The artist had shared the news on his Instagram handle earlier.

Abdu Rozik net worth

Abdu Rozik is a popular celebrity and sure makes a lot of money. You’d be surprised to know that Rozik earns around Rs 2 crore per Instagram post, as per reports. You’d often see posts, videos, and pictures with several prominent personalities from across the world on his Instagram handle. Apart from this, Abdu also endorses various top brandxxs on his social media platform.

Quick trivia. The shoes that you’ve seen Abdu Rozik sporting on Bigg Boss 16 costs Rs 5000 dollars (Rs 4.11 lakhs approx.). The shoes have Abdu’s name written in gold.

For the unversed, Bigg Boss 16:Game Badlega, Kyunki Bigg Boss Khud Khelega premiered on 1 October 2022. The reality TV series is being hosted by Salman Khan.