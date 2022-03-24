Abhishek Bachchan to Preity Zinta, Bollywood celebrities who own sports teams in India

Some of India’s favourite games are backed by Bollywood’s biggest names. We round up a list of celebrities who own sports teams.

Celebrities have long moved past the realm of lights and cameras to indulge their passion for fashion, food, and alcohol. Many have fully or partially-owned businesses in these sectors that they regularly endorse on their social media platforms. Over the past few years, a few of them have also donned sports jerseys, investing in games like cricket, badminton, football, and even kabaddi. As they make appearances at stadiums and an increasingly large number of sports stars take on advertisements, the lines between entertainment and sports have blurred. We take a look at celebrities who own sports teams.

These popular celebrities in India own sports teams

Shah Rukh Khan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

The King of Romance has a host of brand endorsements under his belt. He also owns the production company Red Chillies Entertainment. That said, his most popular investment continues to be the IPL-based franchise Kolkata Knight Riders, which he’s co-owned since its inception in 2008. Besides these, Khan also owns sports teams abroad, including Cape Town Knight Riders, Trinbago Knight Riders, and LA Knight Riders.

Speaking about his love for sports, Khan was quoted by Reuters as saying, “God has given me status and money. And instead of buying a plane and living an extravagant life, I want to invest money in sports.” He added, “I wish this team would make money so that I can create even more infrastructure for youngsters and possibly for other sports as well.”

Abhishek Bachchan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan)

Abhishek Bachchan has been acting in and producing movies for quite some time now. Over the years, he’s also invested in several businesses, including two sports leagues, namely the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) and the Indian Super League (ISL). In the former, he co-owns the successful Jaipur Pink Panthers while the latter has him backing two-time ISL champions Chennaiyin FC. In an interview with Hindu Business Line, he stated that to run a business required a love for your occupation. “I love going to the movies, and that is possibly the biggest contribution to my becoming an actor. I am a huge kabaddi and football fan and that is the reason for me to get involved in the sport,” the Paa actor added.

Preity Zinta

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Preity G Zinta (@realpz)

Perhaps one of the most recognisable stars across stadiums during every season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), actress Preity Zinta has co-owned Kings XI Punjab since its inception in 2008. Her love for sports is palpable, with the actress celebrating her team through its ups and downs. When asked why she’d invested in cricket, she stated that she’d been interested in sports since quite young. “My father used to have tournaments in his name in Himachal Pradesh. I wanted to set up a sports school in Himachal. Then, I heard about the BCCI opening up an avenue for private participation in the IPL and I jumped at it. It’s a matter of great pride for me to be able to promote the game at a grassroots level.” she said in an interview with Economic Times. Kings XI Punjab is set to compete at the 2022 IPL under the captaincy of Mayank Agarwal.

John Abraham

View this post on Instagram A post shared by John Abraham (@thejohnabraham)

Actor John Abraham has dipped his toes in several ventures, investing in his own vodka brand Pure Wonder Abraham, low-calorie ice-cream brand NOTO, and perfume and fashion line John Abraham Seduction. That said, Abraham is most known for promoting clean eating and fitness, which complements his love for sports. “I love sport, and I think sport is religion. If you see me, I am an outdoor person. I believe I live a very healthy lifestyle. And I just want to make sure that all the youngsters of today lead a lifestyle like this,” he was quoted saying by Indian Express.

Naturally, he tapped into the world of professional sports, investing in Northeast United FC, a successful Guwahati based ISL team that represents eight states of North East India, namely Assam, Nagaland, Manipur, Meghalaya, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura and Mizoram.

Ranbir Kapoor

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mumbai City FC (@mumbaicityfc)

When not engaged in shooting the next hit movie, actor Ranbir Kapoor is known to take to the field to play football with his friends and coworker. The Barfi star has expressed his passion for the sport numerous times, adding that he’s keen on starring in sports-centric movies. In line with this, he bought a stake in Mumbai’s premium football league, Mumbai City FC, which won the cup in 2021. He reflected on the country’s relationship with sport in a recent interview with Indian Express, stating, “Sports in India is picking up and growing exponentially as a culture. We’re lucky to be a part of this process and it makes us proud whenever we can contribute to this positive trend.”

Juhi Chawla

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Juhi Chawla (@iamjuhichawla)

Actress Juhi Chawla co-owns Mehta Group, an Indian conglomerate, with her husband Jay Mehta. She’s also actor Shah Rukh Khan’s close friend and business partner and, as such, invested in Kolkata Knight Riders with him. Chawla is regularly seen at games and auctions, intimately involved in all decisions pertaining to the team. Kolkata Knight Riders won the IPL trophy in 2012 and 2014, and are gearing up for a successful run in 2022 under the captaincy of Shreyas Iyer.

Tapsee Pannu

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee)

Actress Tapsee Pannu has played the role of several sports personalities in features like Rashmi Rocket, Saand Ki Aankh, and Soorma. Her latest movie sees her step into the shoes of an Indian cricketer and captain of the national sports team Mithali Raj. She’s expressed her passion for sports in the past, stating in an interview with News18, “I love sports and always feel if I wasn’t an actor, I would’ve aspired to become a sportsperson.” The actress invested in a franchise badminton team Pune 7 Aces in 2018, which competed in the 2018-2019 season of the Premier Badminton League.

Akshay Kumar

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

The world’s fourth highest-paid actor, Akshay Kumar is a vocal advocate for leading a healthy, fit lifestyle. He’s also stated in an interview in the past that his love for sports would never die. In 2017, he invested in the Kolkata-based Pro-Kabaddi League franchise Bengal Warriors. Prior to that, he’d invested in Khalsa Warriors, another kabaddi team.

Hero image: Courtesy Abhishek Bachchan; Feature image: Courtesy Preity Zinta