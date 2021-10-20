Adarsh Gourav bags a role in ‘Extrapolations’ opposite Meryl Streep and Kit Harrington

Things are looking good for Balram Halwai, aka Adarsh Gourav, of The White Tiger fame.

After cementing his foundation as an actor internationally, Gourav will be seen in Scott Z. Burns’ anthology series titled Extrapolations, alongside big wigs of the acting fraternity Meryl Streep, Sienna Miller, Kit Harrington, Tahar Rahim, Matthew Rhys, Daveed Diggs, Gemma Chan, and David Schwimmer.

Extrapolations tells stories about how climate change affects love, family, and work on both a personal and societal level. It’s an eight-part interconnected episodic series that will depict the current era’s need for survival all over the world. Scott is the show’s writer, director, and executive producer, and the show is produced by Micheal Ellenberg’s Media Res. Executive producers on the show include Ellenberg, Greg Jacobs, Dorothy Fortenberry, and Lindsey Springer.

Adarsh Gourav expresses his happiness, “This is beyond anything I can express, to be honest. But to be working with such an incredible team at such an early juncture of my career is truly rewarding. I’m elated to be part of this project and grateful that I will be working alongside some of the very best in the business. I have grown up and looked up to each of my co-stars and to now be sharing screen space with them is incredible. This story is such an important one to be told for our current generation and is tied in with realities of today”.

The White Tiger, also starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Rajkummar Rao, garnered him international and critical acclaim, including BAFTA, AACTA, and Independent Spirit Awards nominations. He will also star in Zoya Akhtar’s Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, alongside Ananya Pandey and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

All Images: Courtesy Instagram