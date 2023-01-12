facebook
Home > Culture > Entertainment > Prabhas’ big Bollywood debut ‘Adipurush’ impresses his fans
Prabhas’ big Bollywood debut ‘Adipurush’ impresses his fans
Culture
12 Jan 2023 10:46 AM

Prabhas’ big Bollywood debut ‘Adipurush’ impresses his fans

Romaa Daas

Prabhas’ big Bollywood debut is more like old wine in a new bottle, but when it comes to telling the story of age-old mythology Ramayana, it cannot go wrong. Prabhas as Lord Rama, Kriti Sanon as Mata Janaki, and Saif Ali Khan as Lanka’s Ravana is a blockbuster cast and fans have been looking forward to witnessing the magic unfold on screen. The film which has released in 3D is garnering some positive reviews. Let’s see what the Twitter reviews have to say about Prabhas-Kriti’s Adipurush.

Helmed by Om Raut of Tanhaji fame, Adipurush is touted to be one of the biggest films of 2023. While it was embroiled in a few controversies post the teaser release, it is receiving much love and appreciation from the fan. Apart from Adipurush’s VFX which was a much talked about subject, its music is also something that has pervaded the audience. The background score which has been composed by Ajay-Atul is captivating the audience like anything.

Adipurush: All about Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan’s film

Adipurush or Maryada Purushottam – these are some of the names by which Lord Rama is addressed and who better could have portrayed such a magnanimous mythological figure other than Prabhas. The Tollywood actor who rose to prominence after starring in S.S. Rajamouli’s period drama Baahubali, looked glorious while portraying Lord Rama. Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan looks foreboding as Ravana.

The film which has been made on a whopping budget of INR 400 crore, has reportedly been shot using the green mat technology as seen is Hollywood films. Reportedly, the makers of the film had roped in Avatar and Star Wars’ VFX supervisors to work on the graphics of the movie.

Adipurush Twitter Review

Here’s how the Twitterati reacted to Prabhas portraying as the Lord Rama.

What are waiting for? Experience the magic of Ramayana in 3D today itself. Grab those tickets and head out.

Hero and Featured Images: Courtesy IMDb

Kriti Sanon Saif Ali Khan Ramayana adaptations Prabhas Adipurush
Prabhas’ big Bollywood debut ‘Adipurush’ impresses his fans

Romaa Daas

Romaa Daas is a birdie whose eyes glistens when she hears about art, architecture, and décor. She’s passionate about reading novels especially one that is hardbound. When not working, she’s busy binge-watching K-dramas, and other movies and planning her next itinerary. Her latest fascination is trekking. Romaa is a journalism postgraduate from Jamia Millia Islamia University. She has worked with several media organisations in the past including Thomson Reuters and India Today.

   
Sign up for our newsletters to have the latest stories delivered straight to your inbox every week.

Yes, I agree to the Privacy Policy

Recommended For You

Follow our daily snapshots at @lifestyleasiaindia

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.