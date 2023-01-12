Prabhas’ big Bollywood debut ‘Adipurush’ impresses his fans

Prabhas’ big Bollywood debut is more like old wine in a new bottle, but when it comes to telling the story of age-old mythology Ramayana, it cannot go wrong. Prabhas as Lord Rama, Kriti Sanon as Mata Janaki, and Saif Ali Khan as Lanka’s Ravana is a blockbuster cast and fans have been looking forward to witnessing the magic unfold on screen. The film which has released in 3D is garnering some positive reviews. Let’s see what the Twitter reviews have to say about Prabhas-Kriti’s Adipurush.

Helmed by Om Raut of Tanhaji fame, Adipurush is touted to be one of the biggest films of 2023. While it was embroiled in a few controversies post the teaser release, it is receiving much love and appreciation from the fan. Apart from Adipurush’s VFX which was a much talked about subject, its music is also something that has pervaded the audience. The background score which has been composed by Ajay-Atul is captivating the audience like anything.

Adipurush: All about Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan’s film

Adipurush or Maryada Purushottam – these are some of the names by which Lord Rama is addressed and who better could have portrayed such a magnanimous mythological figure other than Prabhas. The Tollywood actor who rose to prominence after starring in S.S. Rajamouli’s period drama Baahubali, looked glorious while portraying Lord Rama. Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan looks foreboding as Ravana.

The film which has been made on a whopping budget of INR 400 crore, has reportedly been shot using the green mat technology as seen is Hollywood films. Reportedly, the makers of the film had roped in Avatar and Star Wars’ VFX supervisors to work on the graphics of the movie.

Adipurush Twitter Review

Here’s how the Twitterati reacted to Prabhas portraying as the Lord Rama.

#Adipurush Review: BLOCBUSTER It’s A Timeless Master Piece I Would Recommend you to watch it on Big Screen #Prabhas: Perfect ComeBack ever for any Actor In INDIA Rating: 4.5/5

The KING IS BACK with A Bang!! pic.twitter.com/NPHJmbn5i6 — • (@Roopuuuu) January 12, 2023

Enjoying #Adipurush

Mind Blowing 3D visuals… 2000cr Movie #Prabhas Anna As Ram Just Lit pic.twitter.com/QBfzz0Yq8W — (@Vattimallavish) January 12, 2023

Saaho frst dy 130+crs

Radhe Shyam frst dy 79crs+

Adipurush frst dy 200crs

Dheenemma Salaar tho motham rcrd brk avudhi.frst dy 300crs+ kottalapothey appudu chudandra…lanja kodakalara

Okkana koduki,rspct ivadam theliyadhu,other heros tho polisthey okka dance thappa

Jai Rebel — Pratheep Prathi (@PratheepPrathi1) January 12, 2023

What are waiting for? Experience the magic of Ramayana in 3D today itself. Grab those tickets and head out.

Hero and Featured Images: Courtesy IMDb