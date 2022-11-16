Happy Birthday Aditya Roy Kapoor: Seven movies that prove his mettle as an actor

Redefining the barometers of a Bollywood heartthrob, Aditya Roy Kapur has created a niche of his own. Today, we are looking at all the best Aditya Roy Kapoor movies that prove he is a cut above the rest.

Brother to Siddharth Roy Kapur, the former managing director of The Walt Disney Company India and the former president of the Producers Guild of India, most would say Aditya Roy Kapur was born with a silver spoon. But the actor chose to craft his own career path. Having started as a VJ on Channel V India, he got noticed pretty soon with his quirky style and the freshness he brought on as a host. He got his Bollywood break in 2009 with the Salman Khan-Ajay Devgn starrer London Dreams, but it was in 2013 where he got his big break as a solo lead.

Here’s a look at all the Aditya Roy Kapoor movies that helped him carve his niche as an actor and a performer.

Best Aditya Roy Kapoor movies

Aashiqui 2

His career’s first and biggest breakthrough was the 2013 film, which was a sequel to the popular 90’s film Aashiqui. He played the role of Rahul Jaykar, a singing sensation and an alcoholic. The film was a major success, both at the box-office and was also the biggest musical success of 2013. Directed by Mohit Suri and produced by Mukesh Bhatt, the film also starred Sharaddha Kapoor.

Ludo

An Anurag Basu classic, Ludo had an ensemble cast, starring the who’s who of Bollywood and following several parallel stories. Aditya Roy Kapur plays Akash Chauhan, an honest and genuine person, but broke. That becomes the biggest villain in his love story and the girl he loves leaves him.

Fitoor

This is an Aditya Roy Kapoor movie that might have tanked at the box-office back in the day, but his performance was appreciated by one and all. Playing a middle-class Kashmiri boy Noor, the movie is based on Charles Dickens’ 1861 novel Great Expectations. Noor falls in love with Firdaus, the daughter of his rich employer and their fates change forever. Starring alongside Tabu and Katrina Kaif, Aditya Roy Kapur was a sight to behold.

OK Jaanu

The Hindi remake of Mani Ratnam’s Tamil film O Kadhal Kanmani, this film brought back the hit pairing of Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor. This Aditya Roy Kapoor film cemented his position as Bollywood’s new-age romcom hero with his portrayal of Adi Gunjal. While the film performed decently at the box-office, Roy Kapur was acclaimed for his performance.

Kalank

A Karan Johar magnum opus, Kalank might not have brought in great numbers but Roy Kapur’s was loved by one and all. He played Dev Chaudhry who runs a liberal newspaper. The film was directed by Abhishek Varman and produced by Karan Johar, Hiroo Yash Johar and Apoorva Mehta under Dharma Productions and Sajid Nadiadwala under Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

Guzaarish

A Sanjay Leela Bhansali classic, this film belonged to Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. But Aditya Roy Kapur held his own ground. The film also stars Shernaz Patel, Aditya Roy Kapur, Monikangana Dutta, Suhel Seth, Swara Bhaskar, and Makrand Deshpande.

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

This coming-of-age film by Ayan Mukherji was a film about friendship, love, travel and more. While Ranbir Kapoor made the film his own, Aditya Roy Kapur shone in every frame, and played the perfect friend who had his own character arc. From an immature lad living life on his own terms, he grew to be a friend.

