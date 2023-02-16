All about ‘The Night Manager’ actor Aditya Roy Kapur’s net worth & his assets

It has been more than two decades since the audience first saw Aditya Roy Kapur on the big screen. The actor made his acting debut with the 2009 musical drama London Dreams. After doing a couple of films post this, he had his first commercial success in 2013 with the romantic musical Aashiqui 2. Everyone started taking note of his acting skills, and Aditya Roy Kapoor landed many great projects that added to his net worth.

Kapur will be next seen in the Indian remake of The Night Manager. Also starring Anil Kapoor, the espionage drama narrates the story of a hotel manager and former soldier who unite to take down an illegal arms dealer.

The teaser and promos look very promising, and fans are pretty excited to see the Malang actor in this new role. Post the release of The Night Manager, Kapur will get busy with the filming of his upcoming project titled Gumraah with Mrunal Thakur. With this, Aditya Roy Kapoor will further be adding more crores to his already massive net worth. He is one of the most bankable names in the industry and is one of the highest-paid actors as well. Let’s see how his movies add to his net worth and all the expensive things he owns.

Aditya Roy Kapoor’s net worth: Fee, cars, properties and more

Kapur is the youngest of the three siblings. His eldest brother, Siddharth Roy Kapur runs the production house called Roy Kapur Films. His second elder brother, Kunaal Roy Kapur, is also an actor. Aditya is loved for his roles in films like Malang, Ludo, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Fitoor and more. All his hit films have hugely contributed to his net worth.

Kalank actor’s net worth

Aditya Roy Kapoor has done a dozen of films and his net worth is INR 89 crores approximately. He charges INR 5-6 crores per movie and his monthly income is around INR 70 lakhs. Apart from films, the Kalank actor also earns a lot from brand endorsements. He charges INR 1 crore for the same. His annual income reportedly sums up to INR 10 crore and his net worth is increasing rapidly every year.

Kapur’s bachelor pad in Bandra

Aditya Roy Kapur lives in one of the poshest areas of Bandra. His splendid sea-facing bachelor pad was designed by Ashiesh Shah. It is equipped with modern amenities including a massive pool table, a piano gifted by his mother and more such unique things.

His esteemed bikes

The YJHD actor owns one of the most expensive two-wheelers. A Triumph Speed Triple is parked in his garage. The super-bike comes with an 1160 cc engine which generates a maximum power of 177.5 bhp. The price of this bike reportedly is INR 17.95 lakhs in the Indian market. He also owns a Royal Enfield Cast Iron 500 which comes with a price tag of INR 1.78 lakhs.

Aditya Roy Kapoor’s car collection

The Bollywood actor loves luxurious rides and you will find the best one from the lot parked in his garage. He has a stunning Mercedes Benz S-Class worth INR 1.69 crores. He also owns a BMW 5-Series which comes with a 2.0-litre turbo engine. It offers a top speed of 250 Kmph and generates a power of 261.49 bhp and 620 nm of torque. The stunning ride is priced between INR 64.50 – 74.50 lakhs in the Indian market.

More about The Night Manager

The Disney+ Hotstar series is an official Hindi adaptation of John le Carre’s novel The Night Manager. Helmed by Sandeep Modi, the series is backed by The Ink Factory and Penguin Random House India. Buzz is that Anil Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur will also appear on a re-issue of the novel, which was first published in 1993.

All images: Courtesy Aditya Roy Kapur/Instagram