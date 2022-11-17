Ajay Devgan’s net worth: Diving into Bollywood’s most private star’s bank balance

From private jets to high-budget investments – one of Hindi cinema’s most dependable actors and producers has quite the wealth to his name. Here’s looking at Ajay Devgan’s net worth.

Drishyam 2’s much-anticipated release placed the otherwise reserved Vishal Veeru ‘Ajay’ Devgn right back in the headlines. As did the title of the best actor at the 68th National Film Award 2022. The star has kept his private life well within wraps, letting his work – starting from Phool Aur Kaante in 1991 to Runway 34 in 2022 – speak for himself. And considering there’s over a whooping 136 credits to this name, there’s plenty to go off of.

This, including the blockbuster hit Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, which reportedly garnered over Rs 350 crores worldwide – one of the highest in the history of Hindi cinema. Add to this, a string of jaw-dropping assets and brand endorsements and you’ve got the perfect recipe for an impressive wealth. That said, despite speculations, there haven’t been too many reports on Ajay Devgan’s net worth. Here’s looking at what we know.

Ajay Devgan: Net worth of the Bollywood actor

Although there are no official reports just yet, Ajay Devgan’s net worth is estimated to be between US$ 30-55 million (Rs 244-447 crores approx.). This could be attributed to his assets, investments, and the movies he’s produced and acted in.

Fees per film, including Drishyam 2

A report by the Times of India places Ajay Devgn amongst the highest paid actors in the industry. This translates to about Rs 60-120 crores per movie. Interestingly, Drishyam 2 is believed to be made at a budget of only 50 crores, with the actor and producer’s pay remaining undisclosed.

Brand endorsements and production experience

Ajay Devgn has his own production company named Ajay Devgn FFilms, which has been in business since 2000 and has created hits like Runway 34, Singham, and Total Dhamaal. In 2015, he launched a VFX company called NY VFXWAALA which brought features like Bajirao Mastani, Tamasha, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, and Simmba to life. While the valuation of each is undetermined, it’s estimated to be quite a large number. Forbes India notes that the Padma Shri awardee takes home about Rs 94 crores annually. This is majorly due to his brand endorsements that include names like Whirlpool, Vimal Pan Masala, Bagpiper, and Hajmola.

Luxury assets and key investments

As per a report by Livemint, Devgn invested nearly Rs 600 crores in 2019 in opening cinemas in small towns, via his multiplex chain NY Cinemas Llp. That aside, he’s also invested in Charanka Solar Project in Gujarat – alongside companies like Roha Group and Kumar Mangat. A report by the Economic Times quotes him stating, “The thought behind our entry is that we believe that solar power is the future of industry. We are aiming to reach 500 mw within three-five years with a total investment of Rs 5,000 crore.”

Devgn is also a gear junkie, being one of the first Bollywood celebrities to own a Maserati Quattroporte worth Rs. 3 crore approx. He’s also the owner of the country’s most expensive SUV – Rolls Royce Cullinan – which is priced at Rs 7 crores approx. He also reportedly owns an Audi A5 Sportback, Range Rover Vogue, Mercedes S Class, and Audi Q7, amongst others.

That aside, he’s one of the few celebrities in the industry to own a private jet worth Rs 84 crores approximately, as per a report by the Economic Times. He also owns a Rs 30 crore (approx.) home – named Shivshakti – in the luxurious Juhu locality of Mumbai – which also houses several other celebrities.

No surprises why the talented actor and producer just so happens to be one of the richest Indian stars.

All images: Courtesy Ajay Devgn