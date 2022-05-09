‘Prithviraj’ trailer: Akshay Kumar portrays the valour of Rajput warrior with heavy-duty dialogues

The wait is finally over as Akshay Kumar‘s most awaited film of the year, Prithviraj‘s trailer is out now. The period drama is based on Rajput ruler Prithviraj Chauhan who fought the Muslim invader Muhammad Ghori. The trailer showcases the valour of the warrior king with pride and heavy-duty dialogues.

The plot of the film focusses on the rise of the warrior king who hailed from the Chauhan dynasty and ruled Sapadalaksha’s territory from 1177 to 1192 CE at his capital Ajmer. One of the major highlights of his rules was his win against the Ghurid army, which was led by Muhammad Ghori, near Taraori during 1191 AD.

The film’s trailer also featured a number of scenes from the battlefield, the legendary ruler’s friendship with his alliances his much-talked-about epic love story with Princess Sanyogita.

Prithviraj Chauhan, or Rai Pithora, was a ruler from the Chauhan (Chahamana) dynasty who ruled the territory of Sapadalaksha, with his capital at Ajmer. Prithviraj’s inherited domain stretched from modern-day Thanesar in the north to Jahazpur (Mewar) in the south, which he aimed to expand by military action against neighbouring kingdoms, most notably against the Chandela.

Prithviraj trailer unveiled

Apart from synced costumes and a grand backdrop, Prithviraj‘s 2 minutes and 53-second trailer stands out for its gripping tale. Akshay Kumar, who is essaying the titular role, took to his official social media handle to share the trailer of the epic saga.

The actor shared Prithviraj trailer in three languages, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu in which the film is going to be released.

Cast

Besides Akshay Kumar, the film also stars Sanjay Dutt as Kaka Kanha, Sonu Sood as Chand Bardai, Ashutosh Rana as king Jayachandra and Manav Vij as Muhammad Ghori. Prithviraj is going to mark the debut of Miss world 2017 Manushi Chhillar, who will be seen playing the role of Princess Sanyogita.

Trivia

For the unversed, the director of the film Chandraprakash Dwivedi scripted Prithviraj‘s story in 2010 and had Sunny Deol and Aishwarya Rai in mind to play the lead. However, it could not be possible because of the issue with dates, and the film got shelved for almost a decade. After struggling for years, finally, Yash Raj Films decided to produce Prithviraj.

Release date

Initially, the film was scheduled to release on Diwali 2020. However, it got postponed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Later, another release date was announced by the makers, January 21, 2022, but the Akshay-Kumar starrer was pushed again. And now Prithviraj is finally set to release on June 3, 2022, worldwide.

Hero image: Courtesy YouTube/ YRF; Featured image: Courtesy YouTube/ YRF