Ali Fazal joins Gerard Butler in Ric Roman Waugh’s action thriller ‘Kandahar’

Ali Fazal has bagged another Hollywood project after Death On The Nile. He’ll be seen in Ric Roman Waugh’s action thriller Kandahar, starring Gerard Butler

Following the success of his titular role in Victoria and Abdul, Ali Fazal bagged one of the leads in Kenneth Brannagh’s upcoming film Death On The Nile. And soon after that Ali is set to star in his next big Hollywood flick. This time around, it’s in an action thriller. Ali Fazal will play one of the lead roles in the film, which also stars Gerard Butler.

Ali Fazal to star in Ric Roman Waugh’s action thriller Kandahar

The film is directed by Ric Roman Waugh, who has previously directed films including Angel Has Fallen, Felon, Greenland, and his upcoming movie National Champions with JK Simmons, among many others.

Waugh’s Kandahar is based on a script written by Ric Roman Waugh and former military intelligence officer Mitchell LaFortune. Mitchell’s experiences as a member of the Defense Intelligence Agency in Afghanistan provide the basis for the story. The filming of Kandahar is set to begin soon in Saudi Arabia. Thunder Road Films, G-BASE, and Capstone Group are producing the film.

Death on the Nile, Ali Fazal’s upcoming Hollywood movie, also stars Russel Brand and Gal Gadot and is set to be released in February 2022. The film is a sequel to the 2017 film Murder on the Orient Express and is based on Agatha Christie’s novel of the same name.

