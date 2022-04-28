Alia Bhatt ranks 6th in the top 10 celebrity influencers in the world list

Over the years, Priyanka Chopra, Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan have been the torchbearers of Indian cinema on the worldwide platform, and now Alia Bhatt has topped the list. The actress is the only Indian to be featured on the list of the top 10 celebrity influencers on Instagram.

Top 10 celebrity influencers on Instagram

The list has been recently rolled out by Influencer Marketing Hub, which has a number of celebrities from all over the world. Indian celebrities like Priyanka Chopra, Akshay Kumar, Shraddha Kapoor and Rashmika Mandana are in the 13th, 14th, 18th and 20th positions, respectively. Globally, Zendaya, Tom Holland and Dwayne Johnson have topped the list. Take a look at the full list of the top 10 celebrity influencers on Instagram.

Zendaya

Actress and social media star Zendaya has bagged the top spot on the list. The Spider-Man: No Way Home‘s fame is one of the most sought after Gen-Z celebs of Instagram and enjoys a humungous fan following. She has 139 million followers on her Instagram handle.

Tom Holland

After Zendaya, it’s her beau and Spider-Man co-star, Tom Holland, who is on the second position in the list of the top 10 celebrity influencers on Instagram. He is the new age style icon and one of the most popular actors of his time. Holland has 65.9 million followers on Instagram.

Dwayne Johnson

Dwayne Johnson, aka The Rock, has been featured in the third spot on the list. The actor and former professional wrestler is one of the most influential global celebrities. Johnson, who was recently seen in DC’s Black Adams, has a social media following of a whopping 312 million.

J Hope

It’s almost impossible to curate a list of influencers in 2022 and not mention BTS. From the army, J Hope is in the 4th position on the list of top celebrity influencers on Instagram. All thanks to the popularity of BTS, the Korean rapper has almost 33 million followers on his social media account.

Will Smith

Another celebrity who needs no introduction, Will Smith has been headlining for all the wrong reasons. Bagging the 5th position in the list, the actor recently set the internet abuzz with his slap controversy at Oscars 2022. However, he later apologised to Chris Rock publicly by sharing a note on Instagram.

Alia Bhatt

Apart from being in her much-talked-about wedding with Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt has been in the news for her film RRR‘s mega success. The actress stood at the 6th spot in the top 10 celebrity influencers on the Instagram list. She boasts 64 million Insta followers and has an engagement rate of 3.57 per cent with 1.9 million. She has even signed a Hollywood project, Heart of Stone.

Jennifer Lopez

Pop singer Jennifer Lopez, aka JLo, has 204 million followers on Instagram, and she is in the 7th position. According to the report, the celebrity has a quality audience of 162.7 million and authentic engagement of about 536.8k per post. On the work front, her documentary titled, Halftime will release on Netflix on June 14. It is based on Lopez’s Super Bowl LIV halftime show.

Ester Exposito

The Spanish singer and model is in the 8th position on the celebrity influencers list. She has almost 29 million followers on Instagram and boasts an authentic engagement of 3.2 million with a 19.8 million quality audiences. Ester Exposito will next be starring in a horror film titled, Venus.

Robert Downey Jr.

Robert Downey Jr., aka the Iron Man, is inarguably one of the most popular celebrities in Hollywood. The ace actor enjoys a social media following of as many as 52 million. His authentic engagement ranges to 1.7 million, with a quality audience of 41.9 million on Instagram.

Chris Hemsworth

Thor had to follow the Iron Man. With 54.2 million Instagram followers, Chris Hemsworth has bagged the 10th position in the list of top 10 influencers on Instagram. The actor is a famous name in the world of Marvel Studios and has starred in a series of films under the banner.

Hero image: Courtesy Instagram/@uarmyhope; Featured image: Courtesy Instagram/@aliaabhatt