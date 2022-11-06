Looking back at Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘kesariya ishq’ as they welcome a baby girl

This Bollywood couple broke the internet with their adorable wedding announcement, which was followed by their delightful pregnancy declaration and now they’ve heralded the birth of their first child together. Yes, it is none other than Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. Lovingly dubbed as ‘RanAlia’ or ‘Raalia’, the much-loved Bollywood couple welcomed a baby girl today, on November 6 and has everyone stoked – from friends, fans, and family.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were spotted leaving for HN Reliance Hospital early morning today and later confirmed the arrival of their baby with an adorable post on Instagram. Alia Bhatt wrote, “And in the best news of our lives: – Our baby is here…and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love – blessed and obsessed Parents!!! love love love Alia and Ranbir.”

As Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor start a new chapter of their lives and step into the parenting world, here’s looking at how it all started. How Shiva found his Isha and had a ‘kesariya ishq’ after all.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor: A look at RanAlia’s Brahmastra

One look at Alia and Ranbir and we’re convinced that’s what fairy tales look like. What started as a little girl’s crush translated into one of the most beautiful love stories which the actress herself calls a dream come true.

Koffee With Karan: The couch of truth

All of 21, Alia Bhatt for the first time confessed her love for Ranbir Kapoor on Karan Johar’s chat show – Koffee With Karan. While nothing happened after the admission of Alia’s love on national television in 2014, reports of the duo working together surfaced three years later.

The beginning of ‘Ishq wala love’

2017 was the year when film director Ayan Mukerjee announced his film, Brahmāstra Part One: Shiva along with Alia and Ranbir as the movie’s leads; it was then that rumours of the two dating each other made it to the Page 3 headlines.

A moment to remember

A year later, in 2018, the duo made their first appearance as a couple at Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja’s wedding reception, thus making it official. Neither Alia nor Ranbir commented post the public appearance and kept it low key. Later, Ranbir confirmed his relationship with Alia to a magazine saying it’s too new and soon to comment any further. However, the couple kept it steady by attending functions, family gatherings and taking trips together.

Alia is ‘Raazi’, proclaims love for her ‘Sanju’ at Filmfare Awards

Alia Bhatt is a true-blue romantic and her love for Ranbir shone on the stage during Filmfare Awards 2019. While the couple was bestowed with best actor and actress for their respective films Raazi and Sanju, it was their declaration of love which became the highlight of the event.

Birthday wishes for Mr. Sunshine

Alia penned a lovely, heartfelt fish for Ranbir Kapoor on his birthday in 2020. The cute PDAs continued with Alia posting selfies with Kapoor’s belongings from time to time. However, it was only last that Ranbir made a rare appearance on Alia’s Instagram. Alia posted a photograph of the two together on Ranbir’s 39th birthday. The couple had taken a trip to Jodhpur that time.

One for the ‘gram?

Ranbir made a full appearance on Alia’s Instagram on Diwali last year. The pair lovingly posed in ethnic wear and looked super adorable.

Brahmāstra poster launch

After five long years of waiting, fans were treated to Ayan Mukerjee’s fantasy-adventure flick’s poster launch. While that went well, fans were more eager to know about Alia and Ranbir’s wedding plans. The couple kept evading the impending questions and thereafter flew off to Maasai Mara National Reserve in Kenya for a vacation. It was there that Ranbir popped the question as it was revealed by Alia on Koffee With Karan 2022.

Together Forever

Fast forward to April 2022, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor startled everyone by exchanging wedding vows at their home, Vastu, in Mumbai’s Bandra. While everyone was gushing about the couple’s happily-ever-after, Alia dropped in another bomb in the month of June by declaring she was pregnant. The actor took the internet by storm by breaking a whole lot of stereotypes and making headways on her career front even during her pregnancy.

And now that the much-in love couple have been blessed with a baby, it will only be interesting to see how their journey unfolds in the time to come.

Cheers to the couple!

All Images: Courtesy aliaabhatt/Instagram