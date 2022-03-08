Alia Bhatt set for Hollywood debut, to star in ‘Heart of Stone’ with Gal Gadot, Jamie Dorman

Alia Bhatt, who is currently basking in the success of her latest release, Gangubai Kathiawadi, is set to enter Hollywood with the spy thriller, Heart of Stone, with Gal Gadot and Jamie Dorman. Here’s all you need to know.

Alia Bhatt is probably among the most versatile actors of her generation and has given us roles that go across genres – from the rich young girl to someone with a dark past to a feminist icon, she has played them all. And now, the ace actress is set to grace international screens with her Hollywood debut, Heart of Stone.

Alia Bhatt makes Hollywood debut with Heart of Stone

ALIA BHATT MAKES HER HOLLYWOOD DEBUT: JOINS GAL GADOT IN NETFLIX FILM… #AliaBhatt makes her global debut, joining #GalGadot in #Netflix’s international spy thriller #HeartOfStone… #TomHarper is directing the pic. pic.twitter.com/ouT5zaYXX6 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 8, 2022

Heart of Stone, by Netflix and Spydance, is directed by Top Harper and stars actors such as Gal Gadot and Jamie Dorman with Alia, reports Deadline. The script for the film has been written by Greg Rucka and Allison Schroeder, and the film is produced by Skydance’s David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Don Granger, along with Mockingbird’s Bonnie Curtis and Julie Lynn and Pilot Wave’s Gal Gadot and Jaron Varsano. Tom, Greg Rucka and Patty Whitcher serve as executive producers for the movie, reports Hindustan Times.

The details of the film’s plot are being kept tightly under wraps. Plot details are being kept under wraps. Heart of Stone has been a high priority for Netflix following its competitive auction victory for the project in January 2021. Skydance had packaged the property and taken it to the market, with several suitors vying for rights.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the news with the actor’s fans. Alia, who is currently riding on the success of Gangubai Kathiawadi, has Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra lined up the release later in the year, while this month, she also awaits the release of her multilingual RRR, an SS Rajamouli directorial which stars her along with Jr NTR and Ram Charan.

Hero Image: Courtesy of @aliaabhatt/Instagram; Featured Image: Courtesy of @aliaabhatt/Instagram