‘Darlings’ teaser: Alia Bhatt’s intriguing dark comedy rekindles an old fable

Netflix’s much-anticipated Darlings, helmed by Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment and Alia Bhatt’s Eternal Sunshine Productions is slated to be a dark comedy. Bhatt recently took to Instagram to share the official teaser of the exciting venture that is a nod to the age-old fable of the relationship between a scorpion and a frog. Here’s all you need to know.

Darlings boasts of a glamorous ensemble. It’s written by Parveez Sheikh of the Queen fame and Vijay Maurya from The Great Indian Murder. The dark comedy is also headlined by Alia Bhatt and features Jalsa’s Shefali Shah, A Suitable Boy’s Vijay Varma and Night Drive’s Roshan Mathew. That’s not all, the composer of the feature is Haider’s Vishal Bhardwaj, with veteran poet Gulzar penning the lyrics.

Naturally, the film is one of the most awaited in the entertainment industry. Building on the buzz, Alia Bhatt took to Instagram to share a teaser that offers a glimpse of what’s to come. Expect action, comedy, and a potential murder – all told through the lens of a bedtime tale with the moral – vicious people can’t resist hurting others.

Darlings teaser explores the lives of a mother-daughter duo

Reportedly, the movie will look into the lives of a mother-daughter duo that’s struggling to find their place in the hustle of Mumbai. They chase love and courage amidst difficult circumstances hoping to rise above all obstacles. In the one minute, thirty nine seconds video, Bhatt tells the old tale of a scorpion who asks a frog to help it cross the river to ask the fundamental question – can the two be friends?

A series of shots feature Bhatt and Varma, a couple, bantering. Also featured are Bhatt and Shah, who plays her mother, being interrogated at a police station. At once intriguing, the teaser reveals a murder and betrayal, both potentially building up to a catastrophe. That aside, there’s evidently more than what meets the eye with this one.

Reflecting on the movie, Bhatt was quoted by Hindustan Times as saying, “It’s my first film as a producer, that too with Red Chillies. We are very proud and happy how the film has shaped up and we hope it will entertain and engage audiences world over.”

Darlings also marks the feature debut of director Jasmeet K. Reen, who stated, “I couldn’t have asked for a better feature film debut—working with a pool of versatile and talented actors has been an absolute pleasure. I am delighted that Red Chillies and Eternal Sunshine are taking the film across the globe with Netflix,” as per Variety.

The movie is slated to be out on August 5 on Netflix.

All images: Courtesy Netflix