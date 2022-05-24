Alia Bhatt’s first film as producer, Darlings heads directly to OTT

Alia Bhatt’s debut film as producer with Eternal Sunshine Production House, Darlings will release on Netflix directly. The film stars Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma, Roshan Mathew, along with Alia in the lead roles.

Alia Bhatt’s Darlings to premiere on Netflix this year:

Alia Bhatt donned the producer’s hat for the first time with Darlings and announced Eternal Sunshine Production House during the pandemic. The film, co-produced by Red Chillies Entertainment stars Alia, along with Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma and Roshan Mathew in lead roles. The film also brings together Vishal Bharadwaj and Gulzar, who have lent music and lyrics respectively to the feature.

The film started production in the pandemic and is now almost ready for its audiences. Announcing a direct OTT release, Darlings will stream on Netflix this year. Talking about the same, Alia said, “Darlings holds a very special place in my heart, it’s my first film as producer that too with Red Chillies. We are very proud and happy how the film has shaped up and we hope it will entertain and engage audiences world over.”

Darlings is directed by debutant Jasmeet K Reen who shared her excitement over the release of the film and said, “I couldn’t have asked for a better feature film debut—working with a pool of versatile and talented actors has been an absolute pleasure. I am delighted that Red Chillies and Eternal Sunshine are taking the film across the globe with Netflix.”

A dark-comedy that explores the lives of a mother-daughter duo trying to find their place in Mumbai, Darlings is a story of women seeking courage and love in exceptional circumstances while fighting against all odds.