First teaser of ‘Alchemy of Souls: Light and Shadow’ shows Lee Jae-wook ready for war

The teaser of Alchemy of Souls: Light and Shadow, also known as Alchemy of Souls Part 2, was released by tvN on 10 November 2022 to the excitement of the fans of the fantastical action-adventure.

Alchemy of Souls Part 1 was a major success with K-drama lovers. Part 2 of the series is, therefore, one of the most eagerly awaited shows on Korean television.

Here are all the details about Alchemy of Souls

What is the main story about?

The story of Alchemy of Souls is set in a fictional nation called Daeho. What makes the nation unique is that it is populated by mages, specifically those who have the power to swap souls.

The K-drama series primarily has three main characters. Lee Jae-wook plays the main protagonist Jang Uk, a young mage whose powers were blocked by magic in his childhood.

Go Yoon-jung is Nak-su, a sorceress who knows how to swap souls. Jung So-min plays Mu-deok, whose body becomes the recipient of Nak-su’s soul and remains so throughout Part 1 of the series.

The series has been written by Hong Jung-eun and Hong Mi-ran, who are better known as the Hong Sisters.

What does the teaser of Alchemy of Souls: Light and Shadow show?

The teaser of Alchemy of Souls Part 2 shows Jang Wook saying, “I should have died back then.”

The line underscores his unexpected return following the incidents in Part 1.

The 15-second teaser shows flashes of fire and blood dripping from a sword. Some of the scenes show powerful magic being cast.

A mysterious woman, wearing white clothes, is seen in the teaser with her back to the camera.

“If my power serves as justification, not one person will leave this place alive,” declares Jang Wook at the end of the teaser, indicating that the confrontation between the forces of good and evil from Part 1 is reaching a decisive end.

When is Part 2 releasing?

Alchemy of Souls Part 1 had 20 episodes, each with a duration of an hour. The series was aired from 18 June to 28 August on tvN, with Netflix serving as its international streamer. It was one of the highest-rated K-dramas, recording a personal highest average nationwide viewership rating of 9.3 percent.

Part 2 will have 10 episodes and will premiere on 10 December 2022.

(Main image: Screenshot/tvN drama/YouTube; Featured image: IMDb)