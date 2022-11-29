Tracing Pakistani heartthrob Fawad Khan’s journey from music to movies

Often the subject of internet chatter for his charm and polite demeanor – Fawad Khan juggles the roles of actor, producer, screenwriter, and singer. He’s got several awards to his name and his filmography boasts of the most exciting titles. Here’s all about him.

Most recently in the headlines for the action film The Legend of Maula Jatt – Fawad Khan is a household name in the subcontinent. Having worked alongside the who’s who of Bollywood – in some of the industry’s most popular features- he’s left a deep impression in the minds of fans and critics alike for his acting prowess. Raised in Lahore, his Indian spell was cut short over controversies across the border. That said, he continues to occupy considerable space in the hearts of many – making strides with international roles and exciting comebacks. Here’s looking at his journey so far.

Fawad Khan only looked at acting as a means of making money

Born on November 29 in Karachi, Khan moved around with his father – a pharmaceutical sales professional – growing up, from Athens to Manchester during the Gulf War. The family later moved back to Pakistan, where he’s currently based. He holds a bachelor’s degree in software engineering from the National University of Computer and Emerging Sciences (NUCES) in Lahore. Unemployment and necessity post graduation – he noted in an interview with Deccan Chronicle – prompted him to take up acting, “I couldn’t make money out of coding. I was a terrible computer engineer. I was down and I became an actor to make money,” he said.

He was the frontman of an alternative rock band

What he could do, however, was play the guitar, bass, and drums – all while singing. This led to the formation of the band Entity Paradigm, with Khan as the lead singer. The year was 2002 – with Pakistan witnessing a new era of pop music, especially with the reality show Pepsi Battle Of The Bands. Khan – whose band was participating – famously quipped in reference to the reception of rock music in the country, “The thing that probably turns people off even right now about us is that the parents tend to leave our performances,” a report by The Express Tribune, Pakistan notes.

Doing what he does best, @_fawadakhan_ is bewitching our hearts performing “Satrangi” with the biggest orchestra in the history of #PepsiBattleoftheBands. pic.twitter.com/S4mtVgiZe8 — pepsipakistan ᅠᅠᅠᅠ (@pepsipakistan) September 2, 2018

“But you have to take a stand somewhere. You have to start from somewhere and then progress. Now, if you call that destroying a generation, then I’m probably responsible for that and I’ll gladly be responsible for it!” he concluded. The band released their maiden album on the first season of the show, bagging the second spot in the finale. Their work received accolades by critics and listeners alike – with the romantic title Rahguzar being quite popular.

After a brief hiatus between 2007 and 2010 – they reunited with a Coke Studio (third season) performance, eventually releasing the single Shor Macha, whose video featured Khan. 250 shows later, he left the band to focus on his acting career. That is, until 2017, when he returned to the show to perform with his band – this time around also as a judge alongside Atif Aslam and Meesha Safi. Reportedly, he focused on raw live energy over other technicalities.

Khan has an exciting filmography

He made his film debut with a supporting role in the movie Khuda Kay Liye in 2007 – reportedly one of Pakistan’s highest grossing movies. He then went on to star in the television show Dastaan (2010), which earned him a lot of critical accolades. Reflecting on the role, Khan noted in an interview with The Scroll, “ People romanticise that play as a story of partition when actually it’s got a very horrific ending, about people who aspire to do something great in life and where they ended up,” he said, before adding, “It’s less about patriotism and more about the personal journey of a man who loses everything, almost.”

Fawad Khan also starred in Humsafar (2011) – Pakistan’s highest rated television series – and Zindagi Gulzar Hai (2012)- which enjoyed widespread popularity in India. His Bollywood debut came in with the 2014 comedy-drama Khoobsurat with Sonam Kapoor Ahuja. In it, Khan played Kapoor’s love interest as well as the son of her patient – receiving praise for his polished acting skills and commendable on-screen presence. Speaking of the experience of working in the movie and the Hindi film industry in general, he noted, “In Bollywood they’ve got their systems in place. It’s a monster machine that’s churning out like 400 films a year, consistently. They’re able to efficiently process things.”

He further added, “For example, when I was on the set of Khoobsurat there would be a team of auditors who’d be analysing the cost of each day. Seeing it practically kind of reinforces your belief that planning is very important.” In line with this, Khan is seen as a strategic actor, carefully picking roles, “I do think I have an eye for roles,” he stated before adding “I depend on my team to help me pick my roles, and by that I mean my managers, my wife… we throw ideas across the table and talk about the pros and cons.”

This has led to a cameo in Asim Raza’s coming-of-age title Ho Mann Jahaan and a critically-acclaimed portrayal of a closeted homosexual writer in Kapoor & Sons alongside Rishi Kapoor, Siddharth Malhotra, Alia Bhatt, and Ratna Pathak Shah. Reflecting on the casting, producer Karan Johar stated in an interview by the Times of India, “ We went to six actors and after six rejections, I told Shakun that we should drop the idea and he started developing another screenplay. Later, in a flash of thought Fawad came to my mind. I sent him the script, he loved it and said he would do it.”

In 2016, Khan appeared in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Unfortunately, as political tensions between India-Pakistan mounted, the Indian Motion Picture Producers Association (IMPPA) and the Film Producers Guild of India banned Pakistani artists from working in the country. 2022 marked his comeback with his role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe title Ms. Marvel and

the action-drama film The Legend of Maula Jatt, alongside Mahira Khan.

He has several awards and endorsements to his name

Awards like the Lux Style Awards for Best Actor (Khuda Kay Liye, 2008 as well as Humsafar and Zindagi Gulzar Hai. 2012), Best Drama Actor – Pakistan Media Awards (Dastaan, 2010), Hum Award for Best Actor Popular (2012) sit pretty at Khan’s home. He also won the Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut for his role in Khoobsurat. His role in Kapoor & Sons, meanwhile, earned him the Diversity Award at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne and a nomination for Best Supporting Actor at the 62nd Filmfare Awards.

Khan is reportedly one of the highest-paid actors in Pakistan, with his good looks propelling him to the top spots of many rankings by magazines and online polls through the course of his career. In his home country, he’s the brand ambassador for Giovanni as well as Suzuki Vitara, Pepsi, Samsung, Lays, Neste, Aquafina, Oppo Pakistan, Pakistan Super League, and the United Nation Development Programme Pakistan amongst others.

He prefers keeping things private

Khan is married to his childhood sweetheart Sadaf Khan, whom he’d courted for about eight years. He has a son and a daughter. Despite being active on social media, Khan prefers to stay private. “With social media I think it becomes a little more intrusive. People have more access to you. It’s obviously very flattering, all the love and affection that you get, and then there’s also the downside of it, sometimes things don’t go your way.” he stated in the interview with The Scroll.

That said, he has been candid about his struggles, “I was having a conversation with my wife and I was just appreciating, or maybe I was just in a very emotional moment, that had I not experienced the downs in life I wouldn’t be able to appreciate the ups, and my life would have plateaued,” he reflected, adding, “So whatever that dark period was, I’m glad for it. Yeah, I’ve been penniless. I’ve had to struggle a bit. But now I enjoy thinking about that because it just makes me feel better about my achievements.”

All images: Courtesy Fawad Khan