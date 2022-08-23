Netflix drops release date of ‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’ and first-look photos

The fans’ desire to see Daniel Craig return as detective Benoit Blanc will be fulfilled on 23 December 2022. Netflix revealed on 22 August that director Rian Johnson’s Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, the sequel to the hit 2019 film Knives Out, will be released on the streaming platform on that date.

The streaming giant also said that the film will be screened in select theatres on a yet-to-be-announced date. This means that some fans might get to see the film even before it is released on Netflix.

With the major announcement regarding the release date, Netflix also shared first-look photos from the film showing the main characters in an intense setting and details on how Johnson got the idea for the title.

What we know about Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

A billionaire, a Greek vacation and murder

In its description of the film on Tudum, Netflix said that “Glass Onion makes a good case for being just as wary of one’s closest friends.”

Miles Bron (Edward Norton) is a tech billionaire who invites some of his closest friends for a vacation to his private island in Greece. When the tranquil paradise is stained with a murder, Blanc must use his incredible skills to find out dark truths.

One of the first-look photos shows Blanc at one end of a huge table and Bron at the other. Seated around the table are all the other pivotal characters from the film.

In the picture, Blanc is apparently making a point to which Bron is responding with a hand gesture.

Apart from Craig and Norton, the film stars Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline, Kate Hudson and Dave Bautista.

According to Tudum, director Johnson was inspired by Agatha Christie novels featuring detective Hercule Poirot. He also looked up to “tropical getaway murder mystery” films like Evil Under the Sun (1982) and The Last of Sheila (1973) for inspiration.

More spotlight on Craig’s character

Referring to the first film, Johnson said that Craig’s character “was almost the antagonist” because of the manner in which he was perceived as a threat to the protagonist Ana de Armas’ character Marta.

“So Blanc was always outside of the sphere of our protagonist and was a little bit more of an enigma in the first movie. Whereas, in this one, Blanc gets an invitation to come to this murder mystery on this island. We’re very much meeting these people and getting into this world through his eyes,” he said, underlining the increased spotlight that Craig’s character gets in the sequel.

A Beatles’ song behind the title

Explaining the film’s title, Johnson said that he drew inspiration from the 1968 Beatles’ song of the same name.

“So, the idea of glass came to me, something that’s clear. I’ll be very honest. I literally got out my iPhone and searched my music library with the word glass. ‘There’s got to be some good glass songs.’ I was like, ‘Oh, is it a glass fortress? Is it a glass castle? Is it a glass man?’ The first thing that came up, because I’m a huge Beatles fan, is ‘Glass Onion,’” Johnson said.

Johnson earned an Academy Award nomination for best original screenplay for the 2019 film. Besides directing, he is also the writer of the sequel and co-producer with T-Street partner Ram Bergman.

In 2021, Netflix acquired two Knives Out sequels for USD 469 million.

(Main and Featured images: courtesy Netflix)