A dream house, expensive bags and more: A look at Pooja Hegde’s net worth

Dominating both the South and Hindi film industries, Pooja Hegde has sure carved a niche for herself with some really great roles. She started working in Tamil films in 2012 with a successful debut in the superhero film, Mugamoodi, opposite Jiiva, and got rave reviews for her performance. Soon after, she made an entry into the Telugu film industry, making a mark even there. She finally made her Bollywood debut opposite Hrithik Roshan in Ashutosh Gowariker’s period film, Mohenjo Daro, in 2014. Now a decade old in the industry, Hegde has emerged as one of the highest-paid actresses with a whopping net worth.

Now, the actress is all set to entertain her fans with her new outing — Cirkus alongside Ranveer Singh and Jacqueline Fernandez. In all these years, she has garnered a lot of love for her work and the same is expected from her new film as well. The success of the film will surely add more value to her net worth which is already a huge number. From expensive cars to real estate, she has invested her earnings wisely to create wealth that keeps on increasing with each passing year. Let’s take a look at all the expensive things that she owns and her net worth in 2022.

What is Pooja Hegde’s net worth?

Pooja Hegde has an estimated net worth of INR 51 crores. She has worked on as many as 18 films in all these years, and her main source of income remains her fee from films, brand endorsements and other such projects. She charges a whopping amount of INR 3-4 crores per project and INR 40 lakhs for endorsements. Her monthly income is estimated to be INR 50 lakhs.

Hegde’s luxurious rides

The Radhe Shyam actress has an impressive collection of luxury cars. She owns a Porsche Cayenne worth INR 2 crores, a Jaguar worth INR 60 lakhs and an Audi Q-7 car worth INR 80 lakhs.

Her dream house

Last year in 2021, Pooja Hegde bought a sea-facing 3BHK apartment in Bandra, Mumbai. The gorgeous house with a scenic view of the Mumbai skyline costs her INR 6 crores. She also owns a luxurious property in Hyderabad valued at INR 4 crores.

Arm candies owned by Pooja

Pooja loves to keep herself updated with the latest in fashion and owns many expensive bags. She reportedly owns a Louis Vuitton handbag worth INR 1.91 lakhs in white and an LV Croisette handbag worth INR 1.4 lakhs. She also owns a Christian Dior handbag worth INR 1.3 lakhs.

Her future projects

Pooja will also feature in Salman Khan’s Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. The film is being directed by Farhad Samji and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. She also has SSMB 28 with Mahesh Babu and Jana Gana Mana with Vijay Deverakonda. She is also rumoured to be a part of a film starring Yash.

Hero & Featured Image: Courtesy Pooja Hegde/Instagram