From Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt: Top 10 richest actresses in India

Bollywood has often been called out for being a male-dominated industry, but with progressing times, top Bollywood actresses have managed to bring in a wave of change in how it functions. Not only are these stars demanding meatier roles, but conversations about pay disparities are also being discussed upfront. Many actresses have called out filmmakers for paying them less and have not shied away from asking for equal pay. With this transition, many leading actresses have managed to grow their net worth as well. Today names like Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, and Kareena Kapoor Khan are the top Bollywood actresses with a huge net worth. Can you guess who is the richest actress in India?

From luxurious real estate to clothes and accessories, these Bollywood divas love to enjoy a luxurious lifestyle. The actresses work hard to maintain this queenly lifestyle and sort out earnings from not only film projects, but brand endorsements and personal investments. Not only properties, but many of them also have a fleet of luxurious cars and assets that add to their net worth. Let’s see who are the top Bollywood actresses in India and what is their net worth.

Richest actress in India: Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, or Kareena Kapoor Khan?

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Topping the list is Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Her net worth is approximately INR 828 crore. She is one of the highest paid in the industry, taking home as much as INR 10 crores per movie. Her annual income from endorsements is INR 80 to 90 crores. She’s also made a string of smart investments, especially in startups.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Priyanka has an estimated net worth of approximately US $70 million (INR 580 crores). Her annual income estimates to be US $10 million (INR 828 lakhs). Apart from films, PeeCee also has stakes in tech companies, owns hair care brands and more. She also opened an expensive new restaurant in New York named Sona.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt’s net worth stands at INR 557 crores. Much of her net worth comes from her films, endorsements and the businesses she owns. Reportedly, the Raazi actor charges Rs 15 crores approximately per film. She recently announced the launch of her maternity line and already has her own clothing brand Ed-A-Mamma. She also has a production house named Eternal Sunshine Productions.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan is the most sought-after actress in Bollywood. In her two-decade-long career, the actress gained fame for her roles in films like Chameli, Dev, Jab We Met, Heroine, Udta Punjab, and others. Being one of the top Bollywood actresses, her net worth stands at INR 440 crores approximately. The actress charges INR 10 crores per movie.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone has many feathers in her cap. Regarded as one of the most bankable movie stars, her net worth is estimated at INR 314 crores. Her investments including her involvement in several startups, F&B brands, her production house, her beauty line and her fashion label are more than INR 35 crore. Mononymously called as DP approximately charges between INR 15 crores to 30 crores as her remuneration per film.

Anushka Sharma

While Sharma might has take a small break from films to focus on her family, fans are excited to see her on-screen in Chakda ‘Xpress. Her net worth is approximately INR 255 crores and her monthly income is said to be more than INR 1 crore. Her personal investment is estimated to be INR 36 crores with her clothing brand NUSH’s market value estimated to be approximately INR 65 crores.

Madhuri Dixit

The Dhak Dhak girl, Madhuri Dixit is also one of the richest actresses in India. Her net worth is approximately INR 248 crores with acting being one of her main sources of income. She also judges various reality shows and makes a hefty amount through endorsements.

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif, who was last seen in Phone Bhoot, has a net worth of INR 217 crores. Her annual income of INR 25 to 30 crores. Her net worth allegedly increases by 13 per cent every year. Tropicana, Nykaa, Reebok, Oppo, and Xiaomi are a few major brands that she endorses.

Sharddha Kapoor

After being away from the limelight for quite some time, Shraddha Kapoor is currently gearing up for Luv Ranjan’s next titled Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar with Ranbir Kapoor. She is one of the top Bollywood actresses with a net worth of INR 112 crores. The actress charges a total of INR 7 crores for each movie and earns a huge amount through brand endorsements, paid partnerships, and sponsorships for which she charges a total fee of INR 1.6 crores.

Jacqueline Fernandez

According to the reports, her net worth is a whopping INR 101 crores. Jacqueline Fernandez reportedly has over 11 brands that she endorses including Casio, Tresemme, Colorbar cosmetics, The Body Shop, and others. Her annual income is around INR 9.50 crores and charges INR 5 to 6 crores for a movie.

Hero image & featured image: Courtesy Instagram