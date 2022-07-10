All the pictures from Kriti Sanon’s July cover shoot with Lifestyle Asia India

She could get you on your feet dancing as Bitti, she could make you believe in rebellion with Rashmi and now she’s got the nation teary-eyed as Mimi. Kriti Sanon’s had one of the steadiest and impressive career graphs of all the actors in the last decade. Her evolution from the simple girl-next-door to the intense and powerful performer has been well-received and appreciated by all.

All the pictures from Kriti Sanon’s cover shoot with LSA India:

On the exception success streak and a lineup that could make anyone envious, Kriti Sanon is at the start of her reign in Bollywood. She’s got four biggies on her lap, including Adipurush with Prabhas and Said Ali Khan and Shehzaade with Kartik Aaryan.

Making waves and riding them with aplomb, Kriti Sanon played the perfect muse for Lifestyle Asia India as the cover star of our July issue. Catching the light of the golden hour, Kriti not only had the entourage around her catch the vacation vibe, but exceptionally translated the mood to the picture captured by Rohan Shrestha at Westin, Powai Lake in Mumbai.

Styled by Sukriti Grover, Kriti donned all the hues of the rainbow for this shoot and her looks were paired with the edgy sunglasses from John Jacobs. A top knot, some sparkling stilettos and her million dollar smile, this shoot had all the ingredients for perfection.

Scroll through to check out all the pictures now.