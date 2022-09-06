All you need to know about Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal’s wedding in September

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal’s wedding is finally happening and we have all the details you need to know.

From attending award functions hand in hand to taking fun-filled exotic holidays together, this Bollywood couple has never shied away from putting their love on display. They have been dating for years now and while the wedding was supposed to take place in 2020, the pandemic had them postpone their wedding plans. If speculations are to be believed, the couple have settled for a September wedding. We looked around and found everything you need to know about this upcoming celebrity wedding. Let’s find out more.

All the details on Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal’s wedding

Richa Chadha had earlier confirmed that she would be tying the knot with long-time boyfriend Ali Fazal this very year. According to Pinkvilla, the wedding festivities and celebrations will take place over five days, starting the last week of September. The festivities will include a pre-wedding cocktail bash, the wedding ceremony, two grand receptions in Delhi and Mumbai, sangeet, and mehndi.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ali fazal (@alifazal9)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Richa Chadha (@therichachadha)

The couple has decided to go for an intimate wedding in Delhi, which will be attended by family and close friends. However, reports suggest that they are going to hold a grand bash in a plush South Bombay hotel for about 350-400 guests and will be a starry affair, attended by friends and the likes from Bollywood.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Richa Chadha (@therichachadha)

After the wedding, the couple will be next seen together in Fukrey 3. This film will be extra special because the couple met for the first time on the sets of Fukrey in 2012 and soon afterwards, they started dating.

All Images Courtesy: Instagram