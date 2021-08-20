Witness the golden era of mob rule in Mumbai in crime drama series, ‘Cartel’

‘Cartel’ series now streaming on MX Player and AltBalaji revolves around the Angre gang of Mumbai. Here’s everything you need to know about the crime family that reigns over Mumbai.

Mumbai is to India what New York is to America — a city that never sleeps. It’s here that talent rises to new heights, and it is here that chaos ensues amidst glorified turf wars and gang fights. Cartel, releasing today on MX Player and AltBalaji, is one such series that will be spotlighting the story of the Angre gang in Mumbai via a phenomenal cast representation.

MX Player & AltBalaji’s Cartel story —

Cartel is the story of the first family of the business, who define power and rule Mumbai, and is led by Rani Maai (played by the versatile Supriya Pathak). The official synopsis of the film by MX Player describes it as, ”Set in Mumbai, Cartel tells the story of five crime-lords based in different areas of the city, how they carry out their illegal operations, how political, judiciary & corporate bodies are closely intertwined with the underworld of contemporary times. The five gangs have lived with mutual cooperation and peace because of a treaty put forth by Rani Mai years ago. However, a sudden turn of events creates an imbalance between the gangs, and what happens next is what Cartel is all about!”

In Cartel, everyone is power-hungry, but only those who use shrewdness and intelligence will win over the game, and there winning prize? To be able to rule over the underworld of Mumbai.

Cartel Series Cast –

The series stars Supriya Pathak, Rithvik Dhanjani, Tanuj Virwani, Jitendra Joshi, Gaurav Sharma, Divya Agarwal, Monica Dogra, Sushrii Mishraa, Pranati Rai Prakash, Aditi Vasudev, Girija Oak Godbole, Keval Dasani, Amey Wagh, Samir Soni, Anil George, Ashwath Bhatt, Shubhrajyoti Barat, Kannan Arunachalam, Vikram Kochhar, Vibhav Roy, Tannishtha Chatterjee, Mayur More, Mrinal Dutt, and Krishna Kaul.

Watch the trailer of Cartel on MX Player here —

