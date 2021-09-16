‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ trailer is out, and the 90s kid in us is screaming!

It’s been 24 years, and the killer still knows what you did last summer. Yes, the iconic slasher that every 90s kid grew up with is making a comeback with fresh faces as an Amazon Prime series. The trailer of I Know What You Did Last Summer is out, and the release is slated for October 15, so bookmark your calendars.

Produced by Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television, I Know What You Did Last Summer is a modern take on the 1997 horror movie, starring Jennifer Love Hewitt, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Ryan Phillippe and Freddie Prinze Jr. It was loosely based on a novel of the same name by Lois Duncan, which was also published in the same year.

The premise of the new series is similar to the original. In a town full of secrets, a group of teenagers are stalked by a mysterious killer a year after a fatal accident on their graduation night. Nevertheless, we are more than interested in finding out what the new series has in store for us! Is the hook-wielding killer back, and will everyone make it through their graduation ceremony without rubbing shoulders with death?

The franchise already has two other films under its name — I Still Know What You Did Last Summer (1998) and I’ll Always Know What You Did Last Summer (2006).

The Gen-Z adaptation stars Madison Iseman, Bill Heck, Brianne Tju, Ezekiel Goodman, Ashley Moore, Sebastian Amoruso, Fiona Rene, Cassie Beck, and Brooke Bloom.

Watch I Know What You Did Last Summer trailer here —

All images: Courtesy Amazon Prime