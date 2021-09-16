Home > Culture > Entertainment > ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ trailer is out, and the 90s kid in us is screaming!
16 Sep 2021 02:31 PM

Staff Writer
It’s been 24 years, and the killer still knows what you did last summer. Yes, the iconic slasher that every 90s kid grew up with is making a comeback with fresh faces as an Amazon Prime series. The trailer of I Know What You Did Last Summer is out, and the release is slated for October 15, so bookmark your calendars.

I Know What You Did Last Summer

Produced by Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television, I Know What You Did Last Summer is a modern take on the 1997 horror movie, starring Jennifer Love Hewitt, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Ryan Phillippe and Freddie Prinze Jr. It was loosely based on a novel of the same name by Lois Duncan, which was also published in the same year.

The premise of the new series is similar to the original. In a town full of secrets, a group of teenagers are stalked by a mysterious killer a year after a fatal accident on their graduation night. Nevertheless, we are more than interested in finding out what the new series has in store for us! Is the hook-wielding killer back, and will everyone make it through their graduation ceremony without rubbing shoulders with death? 

I Know What You Did Last Summer

The franchise already has two other films under its name — I Still Know What You Did Last Summer (1998) and I’ll Always Know What You Did Last Summer (2006). 

The Gen-Z adaptation stars Madison Iseman, Bill Heck, Brianne Tju, Ezekiel Goodman, Ashley Moore, Sebastian Amoruso, Fiona Rene, Cassie Beck, and Brooke Bloom.

Watch I Know What You Did Last Summer trailer here —

All images: Courtesy Amazon Prime 

