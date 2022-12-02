Twitterati give a thumbs up to Ayushmann Khurrana’s beguiling and whimsical thriller ‘An Action Hero’

facebook
02 Dec 2022

Sreetama Basu

The man who’s been unstoppable in the last few years, Ayushmann Khurrana enters the action meets pulp fiction genre with debutant Anirudh Iyer’s directorial venture. While the film looked packed with all the elements of a successful Bollywood thriller, let’s find out what the An Action Hero reviews look like.

While thrillers have been around in Bollywood for decades now, it’s only quite recently that Bollywood filmmakers have started merging thrillers and action thrillers with a certain element of 90’s pulp fiction. Netflix’s Monica, O My Darling is the most recent example. An Action Hero is the story of Maanav, a Bollywood megastar action hero and popular youth icon, who gets caught up in the middle of an ugly incident that forces him to live in hiding. With a juicy plot and twists that will keep you at the edge of your seat, this is a revenge drama, best served hot!

An Action Hero released on December 2, and the Twitter reviews are already out. Let’s find out what the netizen’s verdict is.

An Action Hero review: What is Twitter loving about the film?

Starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Jaideep Ahlawat, An Action Hero is a movie literally about an action hero and his revenge saga that packs in a punch. Breaking away from the mould of social dramas with a heartfelt message, Ayushmann Khurrana is the poster boy of a beefed-up Bollywood star at the peak of his stardom. Let’s find out what Twitter is saying.

Maanav is Ayushmaans Khurrana’s never-seen-before avatar, something that Indian audiences needed really badly to see. While the Twitter trends are in favour of the movie, will the movie stand up to the hype and high expectations it has set for itself?

Hero Image: Courtesy Twitter; Featured Image: Courtesy Instagram

A journalism student who studied the subject only to meet SRK in person, she settled for the best way to meet him. Covering Entertainment throughout her career, and now Food, Health and Lifestyle as well, Sreetama is also a self-proclaimed plant mom. In love with all things slow and quiet, she can often be found hunting for quiet corners with a glass of wine in hand. Other loves include little, inconsequential things, like neatly tucked-in bedsheets and big, significant things, like whole cheesecakes. She dreams of being a baker and writing about food someday.

   
