Twitterati give a thumbs up to Ayushmann Khurrana’s beguiling and whimsical thriller ‘An Action Hero’

The man who’s been unstoppable in the last few years, Ayushmann Khurrana enters the action meets pulp fiction genre with debutant Anirudh Iyer’s directorial venture. While the film looked packed with all the elements of a successful Bollywood thriller, let’s find out what the An Action Hero reviews look like.

While thrillers have been around in Bollywood for decades now, it’s only quite recently that Bollywood filmmakers have started merging thrillers and action thrillers with a certain element of 90’s pulp fiction. Netflix’s Monica, O My Darling is the most recent example. An Action Hero is the story of Maanav, a Bollywood megastar action hero and popular youth icon, who gets caught up in the middle of an ugly incident that forces him to live in hiding. With a juicy plot and twists that will keep you at the edge of your seat, this is a revenge drama, best served hot!

An Action Hero released on December 2, and the Twitter reviews are already out. Let’s find out what the netizen’s verdict is.

An Action Hero review: What is Twitter loving about the film?

Starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Jaideep Ahlawat, An Action Hero is a movie literally about an action hero and his revenge saga that packs in a punch. Breaking away from the mould of social dramas with a heartfelt message, Ayushmann Khurrana is the poster boy of a beefed-up Bollywood star at the peak of his stardom. Let’s find out what Twitter is saying.

#AnActionHero ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ( 3.5) ENTHRALLING Thriller loaded with Facetious Dark Humor. Superb Twist & Turns especially in 2nd Half [ Shocking Climax ] makes it a compelling watch. #AnActionHeroReview — Charllie (@Akkians_Old) December 1, 2022

#AnActionHero ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️

Watch out for best climax of 2022 and ultra legendary cameo of #AkshayKumar which will make the cinema halls burst into laughter. @ayushmannk is in terrific form superb plot which is very entertaining, @JaideepAhlawat amazing! Best film! #AnActionHeroReview — Shivam Talreja (@CinemaPoint1) December 1, 2022

#AnActionHero ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️

Watch out for best climax of 2022 and ultra legendary cameo of #AkshayKumar which will make the cinema halls burst into laughter. @ayushmannk is in terrific form superb plot which is very entertaining, @JaideepAhlawat amazing! Best film! #AnActionHeroReview — Shivam Talreja (@CinemaPoint1) December 1, 2022

#AnActionHero: @ayushmannk HITSSSSSS it out of the ground and how? The IS EXACTLY the ‘masala film’ Ayushmann would do!!! Thrills, entertains & does so many things right. @JaideepAhlawat proves to be the GEM he always has been. All hail HINDI cinema! #AnActionHeroReview — Umesh Punwani (@PunwaniUmesh) December 1, 2022

#AnActionHeroReview

This film brings a ray of hope at the box office with refreshing content. @ayushmannk & @JaideepAhlawat incredible screen presence will keep you hooked throughout. #AnirudhIyer kudos for ur brilliant work @aanandlrai Must watch movie @TSeries — Pooja Nawathe (@nawathepooja) December 1, 2022

#AnActionHeroReview : ⭐⭐⭐⭐1/2 Run Time : 132 Mins Absolutely unique movie with pack of Thriller.. Both Story and the top notch performance of lead actors make this a worth watching.. Watch Only Theatre@ayushmannk Fans TamilNadu #AyushmanKhurrana #AnActionHero — – (@SanthoshCinemas) December 1, 2022

Maanav is Ayushmaans Khurrana’s never-seen-before avatar, something that Indian audiences needed really badly to see. While the Twitter trends are in favour of the movie, will the movie stand up to the hype and high expectations it has set for itself?

Hero Image: Courtesy Twitter; Featured Image: Courtesy Instagram