8 Hindi movies that did well musically, courtesy the AR Rahman touch

The king of melody turns 56 today. Yes, it’s our favourite musician’s birthday, the man who will always be musically ahead of his time. On his birthday, here’s looking back at all the AR Rahman movies that were musical blockbusters.

First things first, we are not gonna lie, listing just eight AR Rahman movies that were musical geniuses felt wrong almost. It was quite difficult also. Every album, every song that Rahman touches acquires a cult status. We have seen movies that might not have been liked by people and tanked at the box-office and yet, if it was AR Rahman’s music, you would hear them being played everywhere and ruling the charts. That’s the power of music, well, of AR Rahman’s music. Today, celebrating the maestro’s birthday, here are eight movies that are proof of Rahman’s musical gift!

AR Rahman movies that have struck the right chord (quite literally)

Jeans

Probably not a lot of you will remember this 1998 AR Rahman movie, or, you might recall this musical gem after stumbling upon it here. A Tamil rom com that was dubbed in Hindi, this movie starred Aishwarya Rai Bachchan that ended up in a comedy of errors. But the most memorable part about this movie is its songs, with the classic AR Rahman touch.

Taal



A Subhash Ghai cult, Taal is an iconic love story with an iconic cast. But you know what else is iconic? AR Rahman’s music, which makes this album relevant even today. Be it the melodious Ishq Bina for when you need some faith in love, or Nahin Saamne for the much-needed peace and comfort or even Ramta Jogi, to just groove along.

Highway



A movie that was much ahead of its time – Highway wasn’t received well at the box-office when it released. But it did two brilliant things. One, it proved the mettle of Alia Bhatt as an actor, and two, it gave us the kind of album that knew it had to be in a supporting role, so that the protagonist and her story shines! To know exactly how much to give in a commercial movie is something only Rahman has mastered.

Yuva

A Mani Ratnam directorial, this movie featured three storylines. You know what was common among all of them? The brilliant music. While Fanaa gave us a new party anthem, and Kabhi Neem Neem redefined partnership and cute banters for us all, Khuda Hafiz proved that Rahman is indeed ahead of his time.

Saathiya



If you grew up in the 90s and early 2000s, this album is what nostalgia sounds like. It is impossible to pick even one song that you like more than the next. It is, in fact, a bittersweet feeling to watch Instagram content creators create reels to Chhalka Chhalka Re. Chupke Se will still be relevant as a date night song, and Saathiya in Sonu Nigam’s voice is still smoother than the smoothest pickup lines.

Atrangi Re



A newer AR Rahman movie with new-age singers, and yet a charm like no other! Atrangi Re might not have been a huge hit, it’s album was. Chaka Chak might have been the anthem, thanks to the movie promotions, but if you dig deeper, you will find a musical journey waiting to welcome you.

Jodhaa Akbar



In lamhon ke daaman mein, pakeezah se rishte hai.. Yes, Urdu sounds beautiful on its own, but with the AR Rahman magic touch, it just becomes more serene. While Jodhaa and Akbar were falling in love on screen, we wished we had someone to fall in love with too.

Rang De Basanti

Everything about this movie was revolutionary. The story, the acting, the cast, et al. Could you imagine a movie like this coming out in today’s political scenario? There you go! But what the movie gave us apart from a cinematic masterpiece was also a musical gem! Can you imagine a world where Luka Chhupi doesn’t exist? Bet, you felt the same!

All Images: Courtesy Instagram