Aryan Khan dons the writer’s hat in preparation for his big Bollywood debut

Red Chillies Entertainment – the production house owned by Bollywood royalty Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan – now has their son on board. Taking to Instagram, Aryan Khan announced that his aspirations to be a filmmaker have come to fruition – noting that he’d make his debut as a writer. Here’s all about it.

For the past few years, speculations about Aryan Khan’s foray into the entertainment industry set off a wave of conversations on social media and news cycles alike. Most recently, he put an end to the rumours about taking to acting with an Instagram post that declared his passion for writing and filmmaking. “Wrapped with the writing…can’t wait to say action,” he stated.

Aryan Khan received a flurry of messages from the industry

The first glimpse of his filmmaking venture was met with support from his loved ones in the industry. “Can’t wait to watch,” Gauri Khan commented. “Congratulations !!!!! Lots of love,” added actress Ananya Panday’s mother Bhavana Pandey who stars in Netflix’s Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. “Wooooo,” chimed in Shanaya Kapoor, who was set to debut under Karan Johar’s production Bedhadak.

Father Shah Rukh Khan, meanwhile, said, “”Wow….thinking…believing….dreaming done, now onto dare….wish you the best for the first one. It’s always special….” When Aryan Khan responded with “Thank you! Looking forward to your surprise visits on set,” he quipped, “Then better keep afternoon shifts!! No early mornings.” As per a report by the Hindustan Times, Khan was rumoured to be working on a web series for his debut. However, these claims have been unsubstantiated. The filmmaker, however, has been seen backing his father’s various projects, attending the International League T20 trophy launch in Dubai with him earlier this year.

That said, he maintains a low profile in general. At the moment, not much is known about his project other than the fact that it is backed by Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri Khan productions Red Chilies Entertainment. The company has created blockbuster hits like Mai Hoon Na (2004), Om Shanti Om (2007), and Darlings (2022). His sister Suhana Khan, meanwhile, will be seen in Netflix’s The Archies, directed by Zoya Akhtar.

All images: Courtesy Aryan Khan