Kerala musician Ashwin Bhaskar sings with K-pop idol AleXa for ‘Tattoo’ cover

Ashwin Bhaskar shot to fame in India with his dialogue-with-beat video “Perfect OK” in 2021, and now he is going global with “Tattoo” — a new single by K-pop artist, AleXa.

Bhaskar and AleXa have collaborated on the latter’s single, which was originally released on 6 January.

According to The Hindu, Bhaskar got the opportunity to sing with AleXa from ZB Label (ZANYBROS) — the Korean agency that manages the K-pop idol.

Read on to know more about Bhaskar-AleXa collaboration

Approached by K-pop idol’s agency

“When I received their mail, I suspected it was fake. I sent a message to their official account, and they assured me that it was a genuine offer,” he was quoted as saying by The Hindu.

Bhaskar also has a YouTube channel, “Ashwin Bhaskar”, on which he uploads music in English. He believes it was the content on the channel that drew the attention of ZB Label to him.

He told The Hindu that after finalising him for the single, ZB Label sent him the instrumental portion and the lyrics of the song. The Korean company also gave him the freedom to produce it in his own style.

Bhaskar then worked on the music and created the final version of the cover with portions sung by AleXa and parts of her video, which were also sent by the label.

The cover track of the song was released on 30 January and has since been viewed over 100,000 times.

Who is Ashwin Bhaskar?

Hailing from Malappuram in Kerala, Bhaskar is not just a composer, music producer and songwriter, but also an audio engineer.

In 2021, he became famous when his collaboration with Kozhikode native KP Naisal went viral. The clip, titled “Perfect OK”, is essentially Bhaskar and Naisal discussing the Kerala government’s quarantine facilities.



Bhaskar added electronic elements and whistling tunes to the conversation, making it a viral-worthy musical masterpiece.

The video has received over 14 million views since Bhaskar released it on 21 April 2021.

(Main and Featured images: Ashwin Bhaskar/YouTube)