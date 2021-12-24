Unconventionally challenging is what we make of Hotstar’s new release, ‘Atrangi Re’

The unconventional magic of director Anand L. Rai (of Raanjhanaa and Tanu Weds Manu fame) is back with this Sara Ali Khan, Dhanush and Akshay Kumar starrer. Atrangi Re releases today on Disney+ Hotstar, so add this to your watch list if quirky oddities of a twisted love story are what you wish to consume over this Christmas weekend.

Atrangi Re story and what to expect

Produced by T-Series, Colour Yellow Productions and Cape of Good Films, if the name is anything to go by, Atrangi Re promises a flavoursome watch with an unconventional approach to a classic Indian love story. The Khan, Dhanush, and Kumar love triangle gets entangled in a web of its own when the leading lady fails to make up her mind about her love life. The musical drama, composed by the world-renowned A R Rahman, is available in Hindi and Tamil. The Tamil dubbed version of the film is titled Galatta Kalyanam.

The trailer takes us through the life of an uninhibited Bihari girl Rinku Sooryavanshi (essayed by Sara Ali Khan), who is too self-centred to be persecuted, especially in the matters of love and marriage. Her relationship with Sajjad Ali (Kumar) is not revealed until much later in the trailer, but her undesired relationship with Vishu (played by Dhanush) has already begun. She is married off to a stranger who speaks a different language and thus begins the love story of two opposites attract. Rinku is now at a crossroads, failing to choose between her lover and husband, leading to an unusual story plotline, for which director Anand L. Rai is rather famous.

And almost like a supporting character is A R Rahman’s soulful music. The entire album of Atrangi Re is a classic Rahman palette, with a magic that only Rahman could have weaved.

Atrangi Re cast and more

Sara Ali Khan

This is Sara’s first post-pandemic release, and she couldn’t have looked more radiant. She plays the role of the undecisive Rinku, who is raunchy and sweet. Definitely a new side of her we are rooting for with Atrangi Re.

Dhanush

Dhanush plays Vishnu, who is forced to marry Rinku but is extremely unhappy with the marriage and backs his wife in her plans to end the marriage. Does fate also have something different in store for him? We shall find out. This is Dhanush’s second film with director Anand L. Rai after the legendary Raanjhanaa in 2013.

Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar lends his unmatched charm to his character Sajjad Ali, a magician in love with Rinku. Calling him a supporting figure in the movie would be an understatement as he clearly manages to steal the spotlight in his first collaboration with Rai.

The film also features Florian Dibra, Palak Singh, Rohit Kumar Sharma and Menka Rai, among others.

All Images: Courtesy Instagram