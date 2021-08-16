The Tarot is the mirror of our soul. Each card reflects what’s not only going on within us but also, symbolises our divine connection to the forces of the Universe – those which we can see and those which we cannot. The images printed on the cards are symbols that contain the keys to unravel all the mysteries of our existence. However, these images have a life of their own, and thus, they change whenever the cards are shuffled. Every shuffle infuses them with magic. Every shuffle infuses us with magic. And so it goes for August 2021 Horoscope.

The following are divinely guided messages from The Universe through the medium of the Tarot. Though divided through the twelve signs of the zodiac, the message is highly personalised for you. The same force that guided me to pull the cards is the very same force that’s guiding you to read the message. I encourage you to keep an open heart and an open mind – that way, you’ll be more receptive to magic, and find the guidance you need for the fortnight.

For those who aren’t familiar with their astrological chart, I would suggest reading the passage pertaining to their Sun Sign – i.e. the zodiac sign that the Sun was passing through at the time of your birth. For example, if you were born on August 19, the Sun was passing through the sign of Leo. Thus, you would find your divinely guided message under Leo.

For those who are familiar with their astrological chart, I would suggest reading the passage pertaining to their Sun Sign, their Moon Sign, and their Rising Sign – also known as the Ascendant or the ‘Lagna’. The combined message will be all the more powerful for your journey.

The drastically dramatic times we’re experiencing on earth is a reflection of the drastically dramatic times in the heavens above. The cosmos is undergoing a major energetic shift and its effects are rippling over to our lives. However, this is all part of a great divine plan that is essential in our evolution. We may not see it now, but soon it will all make sense.

As Jupiter and Saturn continue their retrograde paths, having a perverse chuckle at our collective Dharmas and Karmas going off the deep end – Venus has escaped Mars’ fiery clutches, allowing us to embrace self-care and self-love in order to heal from the ‘burns’ of the last few weeks. A powerful full moon of Raksha Bandhan brings with it blessings not only for our siblings by birth – but soul siblings who have incarnated to help us evolve. The stars in the heavens above have beautiful messages for us that are delivered lovingly through the magic of the Tarot.

Read your Horoscope for August 2021 —

Aries August 2021 Horoscope

This is a time to lay down firm and clear boundaries and ensure they are respected by those around you. As much as you may enjoy helping others, this is the time for you to put yourself first, and not feel any ounce of guilt or shame about it. Self-protection is a form of self-care.

You must remember that you only belong to yourself. You don’t owe anyone anything. Boundaries are necessary not only to make sure others respect your time and space, but are also an act of self-love and self-respect. Take all the time you need to heal and recover.

Taurus August 2021 Horoscope

This is a powerful time to open yourself to new thoughts and ideas, and discover how to integrate them into your life so that not only can you grow and prosper, but also make life a whole lot smoother. As much as the tried and tested route works, sometimes we need to freshen things up.

Though accepting the new can be a hard thing to do – sometimes even scary – we must understand that nothing can ever last forever. Even the most orthodox of all beliefs and traditions need to evolve and adapt with the times. That’s how we evolve and grow.

Gemini August 2021 Horoscope

This is a powerful fortnight to let down your guard and allows your protective and cynical layers to shed away; in order to remove all destructive and debilitating energies that plague you, and allow your authentic self to shine brightly and peacefully.

Don’t be afraid to show your vulnerable side. Displaying it isn’t a sign of weakness – but a sign of true strength. The more we suppress it – the more we create chaos within ourselves and the world around us. Expressing that side honestly will perhaps lead to more love flowing in.

Cancer August 2021 Horoscope

Take this fortnight to replenish your energies on a physical, mental, emotional, and even spiritual level. This is a powerful time to allow yourself to just retreat within your shell and allow yourself to rejuvenate. Think of this as the ultimate ‘me time’ and own every moment.

Doing so is not a selfish act at all. This is necessary because sometimes external energies can get so overwhelming that we can feel toxicity grow within and around us. Detaching from such energies and spending time on self-care and healing can help us become stronger than ever before.

Leo August 2021 Horoscope

This is a powerful time to stay grounded and ‘earth yourself’ as a way of healing. Whether it’s spending more time in nature, or even eating nutritious food, getting serious about our exercise routines, or even just focusing on doing basic errands. Do it – and feel the difference.

As much as we enjoy dazzling the world with our shine, we must understand that mundane things like having a regular routine and structure will help us become all the more stable and secure, thus leading an empowered life filled with magnificence. Fly high, but stay grounded.

Virgo August 2021 Horoscope

This is a time for you to do the most ‘Virgo’ thing in the world – aligning your life. In simpler terms, find a place for everything, and put everything in its place. Be it material objects, priorities and goals, and especially relationships – order and structure are your best friends now.

This is not a heartless act, but actually a very honest and therapeutic way of taking charge of your life, as well as, taking back the power you’ve given to others over you. Use this time to ‘sort things out’ and take every step to clean up messes – especially emotional ones. You need it!

Libra August 2021 Horoscope

Who or what is triggering you, Libra? That is something you need to ask yourself. Doing so will not only prevent unwarranted outbursts (and the consequences of them) but also help you get to the root of whatever is bothering you – enabling you to nip it in the bud.

Along with that, take time to ponder ‘why’ are you being triggered by that. Of course, that may open up a huge can of worms, but it’s an important introspective tool that may just bring clarity on deep levels of your mind and heart – thus leading you to live an empowered life.

Scorpio August 2021 Horoscope

Pay attention to your natural (and powerful) intuition this fortnight. It’s what’ll protect you and enable you to be safe and secure. If you’re getting a niggling-nagging voice that’s warning you – heed that warning. Even if it’s minor or even random – pay attention. It’s a divine message!

Never trivialise your intuition. What we call a ‘gut instinct’ is actually the part of ourselves that is connected to divine sources – bringing us messages for our own protection and benefit. Intelligence comes from understanding it – but wisdom comes from following it.

Sagittarius August 2021 Horoscope

This is a time to honour and appreciate your family – especially your siblings – by blood, as well as, by heart and soul. Even if there are tensions and old wounds that haven’t been healed – take steps to mend those broken bridges. Burning them will only lead to more loneliness.

By reconnecting with your birth family, as well as, your soul family, you will learn so much about yourself in the process. You’ll also find answers to questions you’ve long pondered about, including powerful revelations that may shatter the earth beneath – but lead you to new levels of growth.

Capricorn August 2021 Horoscope

This is the perfect time for you to let go of all that isn’t helping you grow. Be it unhealthy habits, toxic relationships, fuzzy ideals and ideologies that get you nowhere – let them go. Release old soul patterns, karmic contracts that span numerous past lives – and all ‘old baggage’ in general.

There are great and powerful times ahead of you, but you’ll only experience all their splendour and glory if you’ve let go of the past that binds and haunts you. Sometimes we even hold onto things that are ‘long dead’ on many levels because of the comfort they bring us. Let it all go – that comfort is an illusion. Embrace life and all it has to offer.

Aquarius August 2021 Horoscope

Please allow yourself a much-deserved break from self-doubt and overthinking. You’re already doing what you need to be doing at this present moment. There is a greater intelligence at play, and all the steps you take are being divinely guided. Just trust it.

You’re exactly where you need to be in life right now. Don’t fight it. Embrace it. More things are going to unfold for you – enabling you to march to your own drum as you follow your true north. Till then, just make the most of where you are. It’s a special place filled with hidden blessings.

Pisces August 2021 Horoscope

Allow yourself a break from your routine and make room for something spontaneous to ‘spark things up’. As much as order and routine can help structure our lives – it is important to allow room for much needed guilt-free fervour and abandon. It’s what helps life be all the more fun.

Don’t be afraid to shake things up, as well as, allow yourself to reassess and revalue your life and the choices you’ve made so far. Doing so doesn’t have to be a tedious process. It’s definitely a necessary one – so why not try making it fun. There’s nothing wrong with a bit of fun!