‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ on track to set more records

He’s once again “king of the world.” James Cameron has made a successful comeback with the sequel to his Avatar. Avatar 2, the second opus in the saga is the fourth most lucrative film in history and is on track to overtake another blockbuster from James Cameron film, Titanic.

James Cameron alone has made three of the top five highest grossing films at the global box office. Released on cinemas the week of December 146, 2022, Avatar: The Way of the Water has earned $2.128 billion (INR 1,74,89 crores approx) in revenue, according to Box Office Mojo. This puts it in fourth place in the world rankings, just behind another James Cameron film, Titanic and its $2.194 billion (INR 1,80,32 crores approx) in revenue.

Avatar 2 sets new records

The first opus of the Avatar saga, released in cinemas in 2009, still leads the world rankings with 2.923 billion dollars (INR 2,40,18 crores approx.) in revenue. The Russo brothers follow closely in second place with the legendary Marvel superheroes in Avengers: Endgame and its $2.79 billion (INR 2,29,25 crores approx.) in revenue.

The sequel to the American blockbuster Avatar: The Way of the Water has managed to overtake the box office numbers of Star Wars: The Force Awakens by J.J. Abrams and its 2.071 billion dollars (INR 1,70,17 crores approx.) as well as Avengers: Infinity War and its 2.052 billion dollars (INR 1,68,58 crores approx.) in revenue, again directed by the Russo brothers.

James Cameron is a regular at the box office. While Avatar has long reigned supreme on the global box office charts, the sci-fi film was relegated to second place following the release of Avengers: Endgame in 2019, but quickly regained its top spot following its theatrical re-release ahead of the saga’s sequel.

James Cameron also accomplished the feat of making Avatar: The Way of the Water the second film to overtake the 2 billion dollar mark more quickly than Avengers: Endgame.

The success of the film is good news for Disney, which acquired 20th Century Fox Studios in 2019, since with its budget of $460 million (INR 3, 780 crores approx.), Avatar: The Way of the Water is one of the most expensive films in history.

Three more sequels are already expected in the coming years, with Cameron indicating that Avatar 3,4, and 5 are written, and given the success of Avatar 2, if the other sequels continue in this vein, it will be likely that audiences will get to see it.

