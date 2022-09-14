‘Babylon’: All we know about Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt’s film set in ’20s Hollywood

A bombastic first trailer of Oscar-winning director Damien Chazelle’s Babylon dropped on 13 September, giving fans the first glimpse of the highly anticipated film, starring Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt in the lead roles.

The film is set in 1920s Hollywood when the film industry was making a transition from silent movies to talkies.

The trailer shows the hedonistic times of both established and wannabe movie stars, in which drug-fuelled nights, outrageous dares, wild parties and vintage fast cars seemed in perfect harmony with the popular Jazz music of the era. It’s all good old Hollywood in its glamorous and decrepit appearances.

Here are all the details about the much-anticipated film Babylon

What the trailer shows

The trailer of Babylon begins rather quietly. Nellie LaRoy (Robbie), an aspiring actress, is snorting drugs with Manny Torres (Diego Calva). They are discussing what they want in life — while Nellie is seen saying she wants everyone to “party forever” and Manny says he wants something “that lasts” and is “more important than life.”

Interspersed with their scene are flashes showing Jack Conrad (Pitt), who appears to be at the top of his game in Hollywood with dreams of his own of redefining Hollywood and the ways movies were being made at the time.

“When I first moved to Hollywood, the stars on all the doors said ‘No actors and no dogs allowed,’” Jack says in the trailer, adding, “I changed that.”

The height of decadence is brought out beautifully in the scenes that follow, with Nellie dancing nonchalantly to the cheers at an opulent party in a red dress where others are lost in their own pleasures. The trailer also hints that Nellie is in some kind of serious trouble.

Other prominent stars in the film such as Jovan Adepo, Li Jun Li and Jean Smart are also seen in flashing scenes. Samara Weaving and Katherine Waterston are also among the cast.

Tobey Maguire, who is best known for playing Spider-Man in Sam Raimi’s films, is seen in a blink-and-you-miss-it moment in the trailer. Maguire also serves as one of the executive producers.

Social media showers praise on Margot Robbie

Margot Robbie is the show stealer in the Babylon trailer.

Following the release of the trailer, fans on social media could not stop praising Robbie’s scenes, with many predicting that the Australian actress who plays Harley Quinn in DC Extended Universe (DCEU) films is set to deliver an Oscar-worthy performance in Babylon.

The film is set for limited theatrical release on 25 December 2022 and will have a wider release on 6 January 2023.

Hopes from the film are incredibly high both because of the cast and Chazelle’s reputation as a director.

When he won the Oscar for best director for La La Land (2016), Chazelle became the youngest filmmaker to do so. His other acclaimed films include Whiplash (2014) and First Man (2018).

