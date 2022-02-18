‘Bachchhan Paandey’ trailer: Akshay Kumar roars high in the new crime-comedy

Akshay Kumar‘s much-awaited upcoming film Bachchhan Paandey’s trailer is finally out. The makers and the cast recently dropped the trailer, and it seems to be breaking new grounds with Kumar’s ruthless villainous looks and performance.

Bachchhan Paandey trailer, release date, and more

The lead actress Kriti Sanon took to her official social media handle and wrote “Holi Pe Goli… #BachchhanPaandey is finally here!!! Too excited to share this with you guys!! Had the best time shooting this film! I hope you enjoy it as much as we did! Action, Romance, Comedy— full dhamaal!! Its got everything and more!”

The trailer of Bachchhan Paandey begins with Myra Devekar (Kriti Sanon), a budding filmmaker who is looking for a new subject for her documentary. She tries to convince friend Vishu (Arshad Warsi) to document the life story of a local, rather ruthless, gangster Bachchhan Paandey (Akshay Kumar). What follows are a series of twisted events showcasing the blood, sweat and bloodshed that made Bachchhan Paandey.

While Akshay Kumar delivers the main flavour of the movie, other actors add the much-needed balance to complement his natural charisma. Talking about the cast, Bachchhan Paandey also stars ace artists Pankaj Tripathi, Sanjay Mishra, Prateik Babbar and Jacqueline Fernandez. The film has been helmed by Farhad Samji and backed by Sajid Nadiadwala’s production house Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

For the unversed, Bachchhan Paandey is Akshay Kumar’s second film with Kriti Sanon after Housefull 4. And with Jacqueline Fernandez, Kumar has collaborated with the actress for films like Housefull 2, Housefull 3, and more. The duo will also be seen in Ram Setu, which is also lined up to release this year.

The title derives from a character of the same name, played by Kumar, in the 2008 actioner Tashan. Bachchhan Paandey is set to release on March 18.

