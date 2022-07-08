Backstreet Boys to release first-ever Christmas album on 14 October this year

Backstreet Boys are all set to release their first-ever Christmas album titled A Very Backstreet Christmas on 14 October.

The five-member boy band comprising Nick Carter, Howie Dorough, Brian Littrell, AJ McLean and Kevin Richardson made the announcement on 7 July.

“We’ve been wanting to do a Christmas album for nearly 30 years now and we’re beyond excited that it’s finally happening,” Dorough said in a statement.

“We had such a fun experience putting our BSB twist on some of our favourite Christmas classics and can’t wait to be part of our fans’ holiday season,” the Backstreet Boys member added.

More about the upcoming Christmas album by Backstreet Boys

Three new tracks and other evergreen Christmas classics

A Very Backstreet Christmas is the first studio album of the band in three years. The new album consists of three new tracks and a collection of yuletide classics.

Among its timeless classic tracks are “White Christmas,” “Silent Night,” “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas.” The three new songs recorded by the band for the album include “Christmas in New York,” “Together” and “Happy Days.”

Exclusive versions of the album will also be released. These include a 15-track CD available through Target. The CD will feature bonus tracks “Feliz Navidad” and “It’s Christmas Time Again.”

A limited-edition red vinyl will also be available on the official store of Backstreet Boys.

A Very Backstreet Christmas was originally scheduled to release in 2021 but was postponed due to the pandemic.

In a statement issued at the time, the group had said, “We feel that this is one of our best creations yet and that this creation deserves the best possible scenario and set up for success.”

Backstreet Boys and Drake on stage in Toronto

One of the most acclaimed pop acts of the 1990s, Backstreet Boys are currently touring North America as part of their DNA World Tour. The tour started in April 2022 with shows in Las Vegas and is named after the band’s 2019 Billboard 200 chart topping album DNA.

On 2 July, the quintet were joined by rapper Drake on the stage during their performance in Toronto. The band introduced the multiple Grammy Award winner as the “sixth member.”

Together they sang Backstreet Boys’ 1999 smash hit “I Want It That Way,” which Drake dubbed “one of the greatest songs in music history.”

A Very Backstreet Christmas track list

The following are part of A Very Backstreet Christmas:

“White Christmas”

“The Christmas Song”

“Winter Wonderland”

“Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas”

“Last Christmas”

“O Holy Night”

“This Christmas”

“Same Ole Lang Syne”

“Silent Night”

“I’ll Be Home for Christmas”

“Christmas in New York”

“Together”

“Happy Days”

“Feliz Navidad” — exclusive Target version

“It’s Christmas Time Again” — exclusive Target version

(Main image credit: Screenshot/Backstreet Boys/@backstreetboys/Twitter; Featured image credit: Justin Segura/@Dr_Dude via Backstreet Boys/@backstreetboys/Twitter)