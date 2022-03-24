facebook
Here’s how Twitteratis are responding to Netflix’s ‘Bad Vegan’
24 Mar 2022

Lifestyle Asia
If your mind is equally as blown as ours after watching Bad Vegan on Netflix this weekend, you’ll enjoy these Twitter reactions that touch on the madness of Sarma and Anthony, Leon the dog, and plenty of money wire transfers.

After the Tinder Swindler and Inventing Anna, we thought we’d had our fair share of spammers and scammers, but then along came Bad Vegan. Following the story of Sarma Melngailis, the Netflix true-crime documentary details in four episodes the turbulent journey between Sarma, a vegan restauranteur, and a mysterious man who claims that he can make her dog immortal. All Sarma has to do is wire him millions of dollars and never ask any questions, as he sets her various peculiar tasks in order to admit her into “the family” where she and her dog will “live happily ever after.”

Despite its very catchy title, vegans can be relieved to know that the subject matter of the show does not have much to do with veganism, but rather love, crime, money, and a sense of otherwordly mysticism. As much as Bad Vegan is difficult to watch, it is also fascinating. Released just last weekend, read on for what the Twittersphere had to say in our collection of the best Twitter reactions to Bad Vegan. Naturally, some spoilers may lie ahead.

The best Twitter reactions to Bad Vegan on Netflix

This is not what we expected…

Not. Buying. This.

The random Alec Baldwin storyline 

This was a strange turn

Mindy Kaling has a point here

Buh-bye.

Okay but how cool would this be?

Very suspicious

Netflix, what are you doing to us?

Is it?

This was major

A change of title maybe?

And by the end of it…

*Shudders*

Hero and Featured Image: Courtesy Netflix

