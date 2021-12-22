Home > Culture > Entertainment > Beauty for real: Karisma Kapoor’s simple yet effective skincare regime
Beauty for real: Karisma Kapoor's simple yet effective skincare regime
22 Dec 2021

Beauty for real: Karisma Kapoor’s simple yet effective skincare regime

Dhwani Ajmera
Beauty for real: Karisma Kapoor’s simple yet effective skincare regime
Beauty for real: Karisma Kapoor’s simple yet effective skincare regime

At the relaunch of Sephora’s flagship store in Delhi, all reimagined and redesigned, we had the opportunity to get insight into the beauty regime of Karisma Kapoor. Here’s what she had to say.

Sephora relaunched its flagship store at Select Citywalk, Saket, offering a great opportunity of growing its market in India. Makeup connoisseurs in Delhi can now rejoice with this news. Sephora not only provided an exclusive beauty class to celebrate their opening, but they also offered special discounts. Housing some of the best brands, the new flagship store will redefine the shopping experience for consumers. We caught up with Bollywood superstar, Karisma Kapoor who gave us intel on her beauty and skincare regime.

Getting sufficient sleep and hydration is crucial to achieving the kind of glow Karisma possesses. Keeping her routine simple, she has a lot of water like regular and coconut water. Her favourite makeup item is the evergreen Kajal, and she loves using bright lip colours. When it comes to her food habits, pure ghee is a staple for Karisma as her Dadi used to advise, helping her achieve the flawless skin she flaunts today.

We know for sure that Karisma loves being natural and keeping her beauty regime simple. It shows that it’s undoubtedly working out for her.

A look into Karisma Kapoor’s beauty regime:

Hero & Featured Image Courtesy: Karisma Kapoor Instagram 

Dhwani Ajmera

Dhwani is an aspiring beauty writer, passionate about makeup since 1999. When not scrolling through Instagram looking for inspiration or entertainment, she is binge-watching a new show or rewatching an old one with her all-time favourite company – Asian food and a cup of tea!
