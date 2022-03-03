‘Bedhadak’ first look: Carve the way for Bollywood’s debutante, Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Kapoor, daughter of Sanjay Kapoor, is all set to make her much-anticipated Bollywood debut with Karan Johar‘s Bedhadak alongside Lakshya and Gurfateh Singh Pirzada.

Celebrities laud first look of Shanaya Kapoor’s Bedhadak

The filmmaker took to his official social media handles to share multiple first looks of the upcoming film. Captioning Shanaya Kapoor’s solo poster Johar wrote, “Introducing the gorgeous @shanayakapoor02 as Nimrit in #Bedhadak. An enchanting force to look out for, I can’t wait to see the energy she brings onto the screen!”

In the following posts, Karan Johar also introduced his male debutants Lakshya and Gurfateh Singh Pirzada. He said, “We’re bringing to you a new era of love – one that’s filled with passion, intensity and boundaries that will be crossed…#Bedhadak! Starring, our latest addition to the Dharma Family.”

As soon as the news of Shanaya Kapoor’s debut spread like wildfire, her folks and close ones started congratulating her film’s first look. Her father and actor Sanjay Kapoor wrote, “So so so proud of you Shanaya waited For this day since a long long time, you have worked very very hard so you deserve this mind-blowing launch so glad that a super director like Shashank is going to direct you and it’s a Dharma production, love you @karanjohar @apoorva1972 @shashankkhaitan @dharmamovies @itslakshya @gurfatehpirzada #bedhadak”

Apart from him, Shanaya Kapoor’s besties Ananya Panday and Suhana Khan too shared her poster on their Insta stories.

Earlier, Shanaya Kapoor worked as an assistant director for Janhvi Kapoor’s Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. Even the latter praised her for the first look. Janhvi Kapoor wrote, “Oh my God so stoked about this. So excited and proud of you @shanayakapoor02 you’re a star and I know you are going to kill it. And @itslakshya I am so happy everyone is finally going to see how amazing you are on the big screen. @gurfatehpirzada can’t wait to see you shine!”

Also, the budding actress’ uncle Anil Kapoor shared the poster and congratulated her on her upcoming debut. He wrote, “Pure fire. Can’t wait for #Bedhadak.” On the other hand, her cousin Arjun said, “Better work your butt off it’s an opportunity of a lifetime.”

Talking about Bedhadak, the film is a love triangle. It has been co-produced under Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and helmed by Shashank Khaitan.

