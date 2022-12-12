Deepika Padukone serves looks in ‘Besharam Rang’ song from Pathaan

Deepika Padukone might be juggling between the many projects that she has signed for in the coming year, but fans are eagerly waiting to watch her in Pathaan. The makers of the film are also making sure that they tease the fans enough to keep them excited. After sharing several glamourous pictures of the leading lady, the song Besharam Rang has been unveiled by YRF starring Deepika Padukone and Shahrukh Khan.

Besharam Rang song feat. Deepika Padukone and Shahrukh Khan is out

Padukone has often impressed fans with her sexy moves, and Besharam Rang is no exception. Sporting varied maillots, the Gehraiyaan actor looks absolutely stunning. And while you’ll try to take your eyes off of her, you’d only manage to do that when SRK is on the screen. Besharam Rang is a heady mix of sensual and groovy as Padukone busts some really good moves that will surely leave you impressed.

The film’s director, Siddharth Anand spoke about the song featuring Deepika and SRK and said, “For us, this one is the party anthem of the season that people have been waiting for and I’m confident that it will stay a party anthem for many, many years to come. So, I want to tell the fans and audience to patiently wait for the song when it releases on Monday morning! The wait for this one will be worth every second from now!”

Who has worked on the song?

The song is crooned by Shilpa Rao, Caralisa Monteiro, Vishal and Shekhar. The music is also composed by Shilpa Vishal and Shekhar with lyrics by Kumaar.

Here’s how fans reacted:

OH MY GOD WHAT THE HELL 😭😭 The sexiest song of the year is here!#BesharamRang #Pathaan @iamsrk pic.twitter.com/EatsrHZMGQ — BRIJWA SRK FAN (@BrijwaSRKman) December 12, 2022

How can one salaam be this sexy 🥵🥵🥵

#BesharamRang pic.twitter.com/3EGnTYORh5 — cheemrag (@itxcheemrag) December 12, 2022

Pathaan: All about the film

Pathaan marks Shah Rukh Khan’s return to the big screen after almost 5 years of sabbatical. He was last seen in Zero which released in 2018. The film also stars John Abraham in a key role. Deepika Padukone will be seen performing some high-octane action scenes in the film as well.

Scheduled to release on 25 January, 2023, Pathaan will release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

