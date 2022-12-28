2022 in review: Indian movies to watch before the year ends

2022 was a fairly successful year for Indian movies. With the OTT boom, we saw many films being directly released on streaming platforms and getting rave reviews from across the globe. This boom, however, did not diminish the magic of cinema. Some of the best movies of 2022 were released in theatres which made a lot of money at the box office. RRR was able to put Indian cinema on the global radar. The film’s song Naatu Naatu even made it to the 95th Oscars shortlist for Best Original Song announced by the Academy.

Apart from RRR, many other South Indian movies also made a great noise at the box office. Kantara, K.G.F Chapter 2 were amongst the most celebrated Indian movies of 2022. Bollywood was also head-on producing films with strong content. From family drama to comedy, we saw filmmakers experimenting with different genres this year. Not just that, many actors also shined through with their on-screen performances. Rishabh Shetty, Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Rajkummar Rao, Ranbir Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana, and Vicky Kaushal ruled the Indian movies space.

2022 was the year of new stories and concepts. Ayan Mukerji introduced the world to Brahmastra which starred Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Amitabh Bachchan in key roles. Taking Hindi mythology into play, he created an astraverse that now has people waiting for its other two chapters. And with all these amazing films, we end another year with a list of good movies that had engaging plot twists, gripping stories and some stellar performances. Let’s see which were the best movies of 2022 that you need to watch before the year ends.

Indian movies of 2022 to watch: Kantara, Jhund, Goodbye & more