2022 in review: Indian movies to watch before the year ends

2022 was a fairly successful year for Indian movies. With the OTT boom, we saw many films being directly released on streaming platforms and getting rave reviews from across the globe. This boom, however, did not diminish the magic of cinema. Some of the best movies of 2022 were released in theatres which made a lot of money at the box office. RRR was able to put Indian cinema on the global radar. The film’s song Naatu Naatu even made it to the 95th Oscars shortlist for Best Original Song announced by the Academy.
Apart from RRR, many other South Indian movies also made a great noise at the box office. Kantara, K.G.F Chapter 2 were amongst the most celebrated Indian movies of 2022. Bollywood was also head-on producing films with strong content. From family drama to comedy, we saw filmmakers experimenting with different genres this year. Not just that, many actors also shined through with their on-screen performances. Rishabh Shetty, Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Rajkummar Rao, Ranbir Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana, and Vicky Kaushal ruled the Indian movies space.
2022 was the year of new stories and concepts. Ayan Mukerji introduced the world to Brahmastra which starred Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Amitabh Bachchan in key roles. Taking Hindi mythology into play, he created an astraverse that now has people waiting for its other two chapters. And with all these amazing films, we end another year with a list of good movies that had engaging plot twists, gripping stories and some stellar performances. Let’s see which were the best movies of 2022 that you need to watch before the year ends.
Indian movies of 2022 to watch: Kantara, Jhund, Goodbye & more
Jump To / Table of Contents
1 /15
Directed by: Lokesh Kanagaraj
Cast: Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil, Narain, Kalidas Jayaram, Chemban Vinod Jose
Release date: 3 June, 2022
Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar
Synopsis: Marking the return of the one and only ‘Ulaganayagan’ Kamal Haasan, Vikram was a spectacle to watch. Haasan becomes the protagonist in the story where Fahadh Faasil’s Amar is chasing to find Agent Vikram, while Vijay Sethupathi’s Sandhanam adds more drama to the plot. The cast did a great job essaying their roles in a film that will keep you on the edge of your seat.
(Image credit: IMDb)
2 /15
Directed by: Harshavardhan Kulkarni
Cast: Rajkummar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar, Chum Darang, Gulshan Devaiah
Release date: 11 February, 2022
Where to watch: Netflix
Synopsis: Rajkummar Rao picks up a character and makes it iconic and he did the same with Shardul Thakur. His character is a gay policeman who is finding it hard to tell the world about his identity. He proposes to Bhumi Pednekar’s Suman, who also identifies as a lesbian, to get married and live life the way they want with the partners they want to be with outside of the lavender marriage. The last few scenes where both Bhumi and Rajkummar come out to their parents are emotional and so well executed. Special mention to Gulhan Devaiah for essaying Shardul’s partner, Guru Narayan.
(Image credit: IMDb)
3 /15
Directed by: Shashank Khaitan
Cast: Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Kiara Advani
Release date: 16 December 2022
Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar
Synopsis: Vicky Kaushal’s Govind “Govinda” Waghmare is losing his mind because of a property dispute. Adding to his troubles is his wife, Gauri (Bhumi Pednekar) who is not ready to give him a divorce until he gives her INR 2 crores in alimony. The only good thing in his life is his girlfriend, Suku (Kiara Advani) with whom he has a choreography business. Things take a turn when Gauri is murdered and the classic whodunit chase takes a comic turn. You’d be glued to your screen wanting to know the plot twists.
(Image credit: IMDb)
4 /15
Directed by: Vikas Bahl
Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Neena Gupta, Rashmika Mandanna, Abhishekh Khan, Pavail Gulati, Sahil Mehta, Sunil Grover
Release date: 7 October, 2022
Where to watch: Netflix
Synopsis: Goodbyes are hard but not when you look at it as a ‘right turn’. The movie is about a grieving family coping with the loss of their mother. South actress Rashmika Mandanna marked her Bollywood debut with a film that had Amitabh Bachchan essaying one of the most moving roles of his career. Pavail essays the elder son and had us crying with his acting in this one particular scene. Abhishekh Khan, who marks his debut with this film, has one of the most crucial scenes in the film and has held it so well. If you plan to watch the film, be ready to cry your heart and fall in love with the characters of Nakul, Harish Bhalla, and Sunil Grover’s Pandit ji.
(Image credit: IMDb)
5 /15
Directed by: Mani Ratnam
Cast: Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha, Jayaram, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prabhu, R. Sarathkumar, Vikram Prabhu, Prakash Raj, Rahman, R. Parthiban, Lal
Release date: 30 September, 2022
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Synopsis: The epic historical action-adventure film dramatises the early life of Chola prince Arulmozhi Varman. The story chronicles his reign and how he became the renowned emperor Rajaraja I. Watch the film for its grandeur and charisma, and some amazing performances by the ensemble cast.
(Image credit: IMDb)
6 /15
Directed by: Rishab Shetty
Cast: Rishab Shetty, Kishore, Achyuth Kumar, Sapthami Gowda
Release date: 30 September 2022
Where to watch: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video
Synopsis: Kantara is an art piece which perfectly blends mythology into a story that has action, drama, and thrill. The legend of Panjurli Daiva, a forest deity, becomes the central theme of the film. Shiva is the man of the forest who will do anything to protect the people of his village. He is at loggerheads with an upright forest officer, Murali (Kishore) who wants to excise some control over the forest. The film follows a really engaging plot along with some really beautiful shots of Kambala, a bull racing championship, and Bhota Kola, an ancient dance ritual making it all so visually captivating.
(Image credit: IMDb)
7 /15
Directed by: Nagraj Manjule
Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Akash Thosar, Rinku Rajguru, Ankush Gedam
Release date: 4 March, 2022
Where to watch: Zee5
Synopsis: Jhund is a biographical sports film based on the life of Vijay Barse, the founder of NGO Slum Soccer. The film talks about Barse’s efforts to create a football team of children from a slum area and how it changed their life. The film is like a warm hug and not worth missing.
(Image credit: IMDb)
8 /15
Directed by: Sanjay Leela Bhansali
Cast: Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Shantanu Maheshwari, Vijay Raaz, Seema Pahwa
Release date: 25 February, 2022
Where to watch: Netflix
Synopsis: Gangubai Kathiawadi is loosely based on Ganga Jagjivandas Kathiawadi, whose life was documented in the book Mafia Queens of Mumbai written by S. Hussain Zaidi. The film chronicles the rise of an innocent girl who landed in Kathiawad and had no choice but to embrace the ways of destiny and swing it in her favour. Alia Bhatt gave one of her best performances in a film that had the classic SLB touch to it with grand sets, exceptional music and a great story.
(Image credit: IMDb)
9 /15
Directed by: Abhishek Pathak
Cast: Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Akshaye Khanna, Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta
Release date: 18 November, 2022
Where to watch: Not out on OTT yet
Synopsis: Following the story of part 1, the film revolves around the murder of Sam. Ajay Devgn’s character Vijay and his family are called in for questioning after many things indicate their involvement in the murder. The tale promises some engrossing turns and twists that you might not even predict in the beginning, and by the end of the film, you are mind-blown.
(Image credit: IMDb)
10 /15
Directed by: Anirudh Iyer
Cast: Ayushmann Khurrana, Jaideep Ahlawat
Release date: 2 December 2022
Where to watch: Not out on OTT yet
Synopsis: Superstar Maanav (Ayushmann Khurrana) is in hiding after the accidental death of an aspiring politician. While he flies to the UK, little does he know that the politician’s brother, Bhoora Solanki (Jaideep Ahlawat) has also arrived in the country to avenge his brother. A cat-and-mouse chase ensues with Maanav trying to regain his status as the superstar of India. Does he succeed? Watch this gripping movie to know.
(Image credit: IMDb)
11 /15
Directed by: R Madhavan
Cast: R Madhavan, Simran, Suriya, Shah Rukh Khan
Release date: 1 July, 2022
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Voot, VI movies
Synopsis: R Madhavan marked his directorial debut with this film where he essayed the role of Nambi Narayanan, a scientist at the Indian Space Research Organisation. The film is based on the real-life story of the scientist when he was accused in the ISRO spying case and later acquitted. The story travels from his days as a graduate student at Princeton University to his work as a scientist and then the false espionage charges placed upon him. Madhavan worked on this film for almost four years and made it into a spectacle.
(Image credit: IMDb)
12 /15
Directed by: Jasmeet K. Reen
Cast: Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma, Roshan Mathew
Release date: 5 August, 2022
Where to watch: Netflix
Synopsis: The dark comedy film revolves around a couple —Hamza Shaikh (Vijay Varma) and Badru (Alia Bhatt). Hamza is an alcoholic who abuses his wife every time he comes home drunk. Badru along with her mother (Shefali Shah) decided to teach him a lesson. They plot the perfect crime to make his death look like a suicide but things never go as planned. The crazy plot twists, the suspense and the amazing performances by Bhatt, Shah and Varma make this film worth a watch.
(Image credit: IMDb)
13 /15
Directed by: Sidharth Sengupta,
Cast: Janhvi Kapoor, Deepak Dobriyal, Mita Vashisht, Neeraj Sood, Sushant Singh
Release date: 29 July, 2022
Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar
Synopsis: Aanand L Rai has always backed some great movies and Good Luck Jerry was no exception. The black comedy crime film starring Janhvi Kapoor in the lead role is a remake of the 2018 Tamil film Kolamaavu Kokila, and it did complete justice to it. Kapoor’s character Jerry becomes a drug peddler to earn money for her mother’s cancer treatment, but gets into trouble with the drug mafia. The story is then followed by a series of comic scenes with engaging twists that will keep you amused throughout. Deepak Dobriyal steals the show with his performance as Rinku.
(Image credit: IMDb)
14 /15
Directed by: Tushar Jalota
Cast: Abhishek Bachchan, Yami Gautam, Nimrat Kaur
Release date: 7 April 2022
Where to watch: Netflix, Jio Cinema
Synopsis: Ganga Ram Chaudhary (Abhishek Bachchan), the charming and smug Chief Minister of the fictional state of Harit Pradesh is sent to jail after a scam. The uneducated politician decides to spend his time in jail by studying for high school. Jyoti Deswal, a new superintendent (Yami Gautam) decides to help him with his studies while his wife Bimmo (Nimrat Kaur) grows ambitious and plots to make her interim post as the CM permanent. Bachchan shines through as Ganga, making it one of the best performances of the year.
(Image credit: IMDb)
15 /15
Directed by: Raj Mehta
Cast: Neetu Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Manish Paul, Prajakta Koli.
Release date: 24 June, 2022
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Synopsis: Family drama as a genre never gets old, and JugJugg Jeeyo captures the essence of modern family problems quite well. Kuldeep “Kukoo” Saini (Varun Dhawan) and Nainaa Sharma (Kiara Advani) decide to get a divorce. They arrive in India to tell their family about their decision only to find out that the family has bigger problems to deal with. Kukoo’s father (Anil Kapoor) himself is planning to divorce his mother (Neetu Kapoor). The young boy deals with the new drama while navigating his own problems in a manner that we all can relate to. The arguments, the life-changing decisions and the beautifully portrayed characters make you laugh with them, cry with them and also feel bad for them.
(Image credit: IMDb)
Hero & Feature Image: Courtesy IMDb